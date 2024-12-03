Jokowi supports Baznas to have an office in IKN to optimize ZIS





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) supports the Indonesian National Agency Zakat Amil (Baznas) to have an office in the archipelago capital (IKN) to optimize management of Zakat, Infaq and Alms (ZIS) in Indonesia. This was stated at the reception activity carried out by Baznas RI at Jokowi's residence in Surakarta, Central Java, Monday (2/12). “The presence of Baznas in IKN will be an important pillar to support social and economic transformation, especially to ensure that the distribution of zakat, infaq and alms is more uniform and in line with the objectives,” said Jokowi in a statement in Jakarta on Tuesday. In this effort, Jokowi believes that Baznas RI must send a letter directly to the head of the IKN authority. “Currently, many investors have entered IKN, including companies, universities and hospitals. It will be complete soon,” he said. Jokowi also hopes that Baznas RI will continue to improve digital transformation, so that the information received by the public can be faster, more accurate and more open. Meanwhile, Chairman of Baznas RI Noor Achmad expressed his appreciation and thanks to Joko Widodo for supporting Baznas RI, so that it can develop rapidly in a relatively short period of time. “Baznas throughout Indonesia are growing on average by 30 percent every year, even during the regional coordination meeting (Rakorda) in Papua two days ago, Papua's collection increased by 60 percent,” he declared. Noor hopes that this strategic step can strengthen the role of Baznas as a ZIS management institution capable of significantly contributing to the social and economic development of the nation. According to him, with the presence of Baznas at the IKN, it is hoped that the management of the ZIS can be further integrated into various government strategic programs in the region. “The IKN also has unique characteristics that other countries do not have. We will continue to strive to support the national development agenda in a spirit consistent with the rebirth of Indonesia through the existence of IKN,” said Noor Achmad. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: Jokowi supports Baznas to have an office in IKN to optimize ZIS

