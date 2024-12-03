Donald Trump; Popular vote totals; Oxford Brain RotExBulletin





President Biden is facing criticism, even from some allies, for pardoning his son Hunter Biden. They say Biden is undermining his arguments that no one is above the law. The “full and unconditional” pardon was granted to Hunter after the president repeatedly said he would not do so. Biden is now the third president to pardon a loved one.

President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, photographed Friday in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Days later, Biden announced he had pardoned his son, who was awaiting sentencing in criminal cases related to tax evasion and gun charges. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Republicans were quick to criticize Biden. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized him for undermining trust in the justice system, NPR's Asma Khalid tells Up First. Some Democrats are also frustrated and point out that Hunter was convicted by a jury of his peers. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado denounced Biden's decision, telling Khalid that there is already a feeling in America that powerful people live by a different set of rules, and that pardon fuels that feeling. Bennet said he was concerned about how this could embolden President-elect Donald Trump. Many also defended Biden, and some even insisted that there are double standards in how people judge his morality versus Trump's. After his announcement, Biden traveled to Angola for what is expected to be his final foreign trip. Here's why he's making the visit.

To many, it may seem that the rebels' rapid advance in Syria came out of nowhere. But the rebel offensive is part of a series of events that have been brewing in the Middle East for more than a year. Rebels captured Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, and pushed south for several days toward the capital. Collectively, conflicts in the Middle East have destabilized the region as a whole and helped reignite Syria's civil war, which has been stalemated for years.

NPR's Greg Myre says Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 of last year and the show of support for Hamas from the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah are linked to what is happening now. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has tried to keep a low profile during these conflicts. The main rebel force, HTS, a group formerly linked to al-Qaeda, saw Syria's allies weakened and distracted and launched an offensive against Syrian government troops. HTS is not claiming territory as it has in recent days and could become too tense if Syrian forces manage to regroup to counterattack.

The popular vote gap in this year's presidential election is the second narrowest since 1968, and it continues to narrow. With 96% of the vote, Trump has 49.97% and Vice President Harris has 48.36%, according to the Associated Press. These results show that Trump doesn't exactly have the “powerful and unprecedented mandate” he claimed on election night. The margin shows how politically divided the country is and that any shift to the right is marginal. Here's what those results mean, along with a chart that breaks down the popular vote over the years.

NPR Music has released its list of the 50 best albums of the year. It's peppered with some of the industry's biggest stars as well as wildly inventive newcomers, underground favorites and old hands making vital statements. The genres on the list cover a mix of hip-hop, classical, afrobeats, pop and more. Morning Edition host A Martnez spoke with NPR music critic Ann Powers about the team's decision-making process, which albums on the list she likes and an album on which she wrote.

Left: Halima Ali Adam, a Chadian woman living near Farchana, sits with her baby, 15-month-old Iqbal Abubakr Yaqub, at the malnutrition clinic. They have been there for 13 days and have seen little improvement in the baby's condition. Right: A person walks on a flooded road after Hurricane Helene hit the area as it passed offshore September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday evening in Big Bend, Florida with winds up to 140 mph and storm surge. Claire Harbage/NPR; Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

switch caption Claire Harbage/NPR; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Giving Tuesday is a global call for generosity inspired by Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber ​​Monday. Thousands of charities are asking for donations. This year, the range of disasters that have hit the world has added to the humanitarian needs. If you want to donate to charity, here's how to make sure your donation counts, according to humanitarian aid experts.

Never give to a brand new charity with no track record. Sources like BBBWise and Charity Navigator can help you do a background check. You should receive a receipt for your donation for tax purposes. If you don't, something is wrong. Donating money instead of items gives organizations the flexibility to meet their needs at all stages of a crisis.

See the full list of giving guidelines.

A snow plow on tour in Lowville, NY on Monday, December 2, 2024. The area is cleaning up after feet of snow. Cara Anna/AP .

. Cara Anna/AP Officials warn of travel impacts and dangerous conditions as heavy snow continues to bury parts of the Northeast and upper Midwest this week. “Brain rot” is the word or phrase from the Oxford University Press of 2024. Influential philosopher Henry David Thoreau, born over 200 years ago, is credited with this term. Three years ago, Clarice, who was 14, was admitted to hospital during a mental breakdown. After nearly 12 hours of interrogation, two paramedics became his unsung heroes because they didn't talk to him about what happened but instead provided him with some light during his ambulance ride.

