“We cannot allow Kim Jong-Un, Xi Jinping and others to celebrate”: NATO calls for a good peace deal for Ukraine





The peace agreement for Ukraine is not concluded, but when it is concluded, it cannot be a pact in favor of Russia: the guarantee was left this Tuesday by the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte. “When we reach a deal on Ukraine, it will have to be a good deal. We cannot allow Kim Jong-Un, Xi Jinping and others to make a bad deal, it might give ideas to others. crucial for security, not only in Europe, but also in the United States and the Indo-Pacific,” commented the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, during the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers , which took place this Tuesday in Brussels. Mark Rutte made it clear that the conflict, now clearly oriented in favor of Moscow, has intensified and that at the moment no one is talking about a peace agreement. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, continues to call for support for his “victory plan” against Putin, while his partners have insisted on the need to increase aid to kyiv, particularly given the deterioration of its forces on the battlefield. For NATO, this does not only concern the Kremlin, but affects the entire world and involves more geopolitical actors. According to several diplomatic sources, 2025 should be the year of peace negotiations, but for the moment there is only talk of the possibility of concluding a ceasefire as long as Ukraine remains under the auspices of the NATO, even if it has to. cede territory: The Ukrainian president did not want to speak openly on the issue, but formulas are beginning to emerge so that the conflict does not drag on for very long. In this scenario, Rutte stressed that, wherever possible, kyiv should come to the negotiating table in an advantageous position. “I believe that it is not necessary to discuss all stages of a peace process, but to ensure that Ukraine has an external position so that when the talks begin, because the Ukrainian government decides to “he does it from an external position”, he stressed, clarifying once again that any pact with Putin “is not worth it”. For Mark Rutte, the message is clear: less words and more actions to confront “Putin's rhetoric”, which “uses Ukraine as a testing ground for missiles and sends North Korean soldiers into this illegal war,” commented the Dutch official. emphasizing that “we have agreed on an inalienable path” to NATO, even if it is not something that will happen in the short term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://executivedigest.sapo.pt/noticias/nao-podemos-permitir-que-kim-jong-un-xi-jinping-e-outros-celebrem-nato-pede-bom-acordo-de-paz-para-a-ucrania/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos