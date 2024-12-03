By fighting the Hush-Money affair, Trump claims that presidents-elect are also immune.





Trump hopes to have his only criminal conviction expunged before his January 20 inauguration. He plans to argue in a filing Monday that he is immune from prosecution even now, as president-elect. this latest dismissal offer.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

But is an elected president also immune?

In a filing expected late Monday, Donald Trump's lawyers are preparing to assert that he is currently immune from prosecution.

So his hush money case should be immediately dismissed and his 34 criminal convictions expunged, his lawyers said last month they planned to enter a plea.

“Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as president-elect,” Trump's legal team wrote to trial judge Juan Merchan, J.D. of the Supreme Court of New York, in a letter dated November 19.

Monday is the deadline set by the defense team to explain to Merchan why a pre-inauguration Trump cannot be convicted and why the entire case must instead be dropped as if an investigation and prosecution of nearly seven years by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had never happened.

Trump was convicted six months ago of 34 counts of falsifying business records during his first year in office to retroactively hide a secret payment that silenced porn actress Stormy Daniels 11 days before the 2016 elections.

“On November 5, 2024, the people of the nation issued a mandate that supersedes the political motivations of the ‘people’ of DANY,” Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote to the judge on November 19, using the acronym for New York City Attorney. .

“This case must be immediately closed,” wrote Blanche and Bove, now appointed deputy attorney general and principal deputy attorney general, respectively, by Trump.

How Trump moves from presidential immunity to the immunity of the president-elect has yet to be clarified.

The legal precedents and federal regulations cited so far by Blanche and Bove indirectly bridge the gap, and lawyers for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have vowed to fight the claim that such a thing as immunity elected presidential officials even exist.

“We believe these arguments are incorrect,” Bragg wrote in response to the defense’s Nov. 19 letter. Bragg's letter promises to counter this latest attempt to dismiss the case. Prosecutors are expected to respond to defense filings due Monday in a week's time, by Monday, Dec. 9.

Only once the judge decides whether the case is dismissed can Trump's sentencing, already postponed three times, be scheduled or canceled.

And even if Merchan's timetable, Trump's lawyers have promised to stay the sentencing by immediately appealing his decision through the federal court system to SCOTUS if necessary.

Donald Trump during his secret trial in New York in April, with New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on the bench. Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP The argument that a president-elect has immunity

So why does Trump think he has presidential immunity from prosecution, even now, as president-elect?

Related Stories

Blanche and Bové first revealed their arguments in a letter to the judge on November 8, written just three days after the election. In the letter, they argue that presidents and presidents-elect are pretty much the same when it comes to having legal protections from lawsuits.

Both lawyers cite an excerpt from a 2000 Justice Department memo barring federal charges against sitting presidents (the same memo cited by special counsel Jack Smith in last week's decision to dismiss both Trump's federal affairs.)

“The same total immunity from any criminal proceedings extends to the president-elect during the transition period,” Blanche and Bove write, without specifying how the Justice Department policy would extend to legal proceedings like the silence affair. .

“There is no material difference between President Trump's current status after his landslide victory in the national election and that of a sitting President after his inauguration,” the lawyers wrote.

A second argument for special treatment for presidents-elect, made repeatedly by both lawyers over the past month, relies on the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, which provides for the “orderly transfer of executive powers “.

“President Trump has already begun this complex, sensitive and extremely long process,” the two lawyers wrote about the transition on November 8.

Continuing the secrecy affair would be “particularly destabilizing” and would threaten to “paralyze the functioning of the entire government apparatus,” the two men wrote on November 19.

Donald Trump leaves the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts during his secret trial in Manhattan. Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images Promoting Justice

Trump's lawyers also argued that the case should be dismissed under New York law, which allows for the dismissal of an indictment “in the interests of justice.”

A so-called dismissal in the interests of justice would require Merchan to find “a compelling factor, consideration or circumstance” under which continued prosecution “would constitute or result in an injustice.”

Merchan would be asked to weigh the force and seriousness of the offense, the extent of the harm it caused and the “history, character and condition of the accused”.

He will also have to assess “the impact of a dismissal on public confidence in the criminal justice system”.

Blanche and Bové did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/fighting-hush-money-case-trump-says-presidents-elect-are-immune-2024-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos