Imran Khan says he will approach UN, other forums to raise issue of Islamabad massacre | Pakistan News





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would address the UN and other international forums to raise the issue of the “Islamabad massacre”, prompting Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, to declare that her party will have to show dead bodies to prove its claims.

Khan also compared the alleged firing by armed forces on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on November 26 in Islamabad to that of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the killings of innocent citizens in the Islamabad massacre. Modern day General Dyer repeated the tragic story of Jallianwala Bagh. The blood of these people will not be in vain. We will take their case to all forums, including the United Nations,” Khan wrote on X on Monday.

Khan has been in jail since August last year and his party staged a sit-in in Islamabad demanding his release, return of the mandate stolen from the party and independence of the judiciary.

His party says at least a dozen of its workers were killed and hundreds injured by law enforcement direct fire on protesters.

The government, however, claimed that neither the army nor the police opened fire on the demonstrators.

“The movement for true freedom will not be stopped by such tactics. I will not back down either, nor will the Pakistani nation. If we surrender today, the future of our country is bleak. Peaceful protest is a fundamental right of every Pakistani and can be exercised anywhere in the country,” the PTI founding leader said.

Khan claimed that live ammunition and snipers were used and that dozens of people were killed, hundreds injured and more than 6,000 workers arrested on false charges.

“I appeal to the Supreme Court to form an impartial judicial commission to investigate this massacre and ensure severe punishment to those who ordered and carried out this carnage,” he said, demanding that data from Islamabad hospitals and Rawalpindi concerning the victims be made public. immediately.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that PTI workers opened fire.

“PTI workers attacked Punjab and the federation. Four members of the Rangers were killed and countless police officers were injured. The attacks took place because one of the masterminds of the May 9 incidents is in jail,” she said, adding that trained terrorists were given PKR 50,000 each to carry out acts of terrorism during the PTI rally in Islamabad. Maryam asked Khan's party to show the bodies of its workers killed during the protest.

“The PTI terrorists fired directly at the policemen. Where are the bodies of PTI workers that no one has seen? If a thousand people die, how can no one notice? First they claimed a thousand, then 500 PTI workers were shot dead; where is the evidence? she asked.

She added that if any police officer, Ranger or PTI employee lost his life, the person incarcerated in Adiala jail was solely responsible.

