Politics
UK Labor Party must fund palliative care to ease the pain of dying
Making dying easier is not the solution when the National Health Service, social and palliative care simply aren't there for the terminally ill.
-
By Rachel Clarke/The Guardian
-
The succession of former British prime ministers who have lined up in recent days to affirm their compassion for the dying has been quite something. David Cameron, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson all wanted us to know how much they cared. Imagine if this call of political powers, each of whom was better placed than anyone else to improve the lot of those who are terminally ill, had used that power, while in power, to do something concrete, tangible, to relieve the terminal suffering that would have affected them. so deep. Imagine, in other words, if their actions then had matched their fine words today.
I have no doubt about the strength of this vote to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales, but as someone who has cared for thousands of people with terminal illnesses, I must question his sincerity, because all the prime ministers of the world have Over the last 20 years, all legislators know very well that much (but not all) of the pain and misery of death can be relieved with good care palliatives. They also know how much suffering at the end of life is caused by the fact that the National Health Service (NHS), basic social care and palliative care are simply not there for patients.
Wes Streeting went even further. The Health Secretary cited the threadbare realities of our underfunded and unequal palliative care services as the main reason he voted against the bill, stating (correctly) that the postcode lottery in care deprives many patients of real choice at the end of life.
And he's absolutely right. I see them every day, these dying patients that British society is failing. They sometimes arrive at the emergency room stricken with pain, desperate with fear, after pleading for help and support that never materialized. After a few days of our team providing initial palliative care, their symptoms, outlook and hopes for the future can often be radically transformed.
So it's up to you, Streeting and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to decide. What will you do now for these anguished, fragile, pain-ridden patients who sit and tremble on the brink of death while they are abandoned by the NHS, social services and society at large? Surely you are not going to allow MPs to introduce legislation that makes it easier to die without tackling the underfunding that forces people with terminal illnesses to conclude that death is their only option?
Surely you will now commit to an immediate and massive injection of public funds to properly fund palliative care in the UK so that 100,000 people do not die every year without the care they need? Do not become the last political powers who, when push comes to shove, turn their backs on the dying.
I know the dying were not in the Labor manifesto. I know they were not mentioned in the keynote speeches. I also know that this is not surprising, because a horrible truth underlies this vote: death and dying remain taboo in modern Britain. So I am extremely heartened that, thanks to Kim Leadbeaters' bill, a respectful national conversation has started about how we die in Britain. But one question must above all remain at the center of this problem.
We cannot continue to fail dying people by grotesquely underfunding palliative care. The problem won't go away. Fund palliative care properly, once and for all, Starmer and Streeting. The nation is watching.
Rachel Clarke is a palliative care doctor and author of Breathtaking: Inside the NHS in a Time of Pandemic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2024/12/04/2003827922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The judge says there is no agreement to pay $56 billion for Musk
- Earthquakes in the Lowcountry can be major aftershocks more than a century old
- Ireland wants new government in time for Trump – POLITICO
- Oxford University welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modis PRAGATI initiative for excellence in digital governance |
- UK Labor Party must fund palliative care to ease the pain of dying
- Iceni Women's Premier League 2024: Suffolk Cricket Limited
- Imran Khan says he will approach UN, other forums to raise issue of Islamabad massacre | Pakistan News
- The Men's Health Tech Awards 2025
- By fighting the Hush-Money affair, Trump claims that presidents-elect are also immune.
- Turkish court jails protesters for disrupting Erdogan's speech
- Top 3 news of the day: Prabowo hosts brunch for American entrepreneurs at the State Palace
- John Seifarth named B1G Hockey – Penn State's first Star of the Week