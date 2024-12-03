UK Labor Party must fund palliative care to ease the pain of dying

Making dying easier is not the solution when the National Health Service, social and palliative care simply aren't there for the terminally ill.

By Rachel Clarke/The Guardian



The succession of former British prime ministers who have lined up in recent days to affirm their compassion for the dying has been quite something. David Cameron, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson all wanted us to know how much they cared. Imagine if this call of political powers, each of whom was better placed than anyone else to improve the lot of those who are terminally ill, had used that power, while in power, to do something concrete, tangible, to relieve the terminal suffering that would have affected them. so deep. Imagine, in other words, if their actions then had matched their fine words today.

I have no doubt about the strength of this vote to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales, but as someone who has cared for thousands of people with terminal illnesses, I must question his sincerity, because all the prime ministers of the world have Over the last 20 years, all legislators know very well that much (but not all) of the pain and misery of death can be relieved with good care palliatives. They also know how much suffering at the end of life is caused by the fact that the National Health Service (NHS), basic social care and palliative care are simply not there for patients.

Wes Streeting went even further. The Health Secretary cited the threadbare realities of our underfunded and unequal palliative care services as the main reason he voted against the bill, stating (correctly) that the postcode lottery in care deprives many patients of real choice at the end of life.

And he's absolutely right. I see them every day, these dying patients that British society is failing. They sometimes arrive at the emergency room stricken with pain, desperate with fear, after pleading for help and support that never materialized. After a few days of our team providing initial palliative care, their symptoms, outlook and hopes for the future can often be radically transformed.

So it's up to you, Streeting and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to decide. What will you do now for these anguished, fragile, pain-ridden patients who sit and tremble on the brink of death while they are abandoned by the NHS, social services and society at large? Surely you are not going to allow MPs to introduce legislation that makes it easier to die without tackling the underfunding that forces people with terminal illnesses to conclude that death is their only option?

Surely you will now commit to an immediate and massive injection of public funds to properly fund palliative care in the UK so that 100,000 people do not die every year without the care they need? Do not become the last political powers who, when push comes to shove, turn their backs on the dying.

I know the dying were not in the Labor manifesto. I know they were not mentioned in the keynote speeches. I also know that this is not surprising, because a horrible truth underlies this vote: death and dying remain taboo in modern Britain. So I am extremely heartened that, thanks to Kim Leadbeaters' bill, a respectful national conversation has started about how we die in Britain. But one question must above all remain at the center of this problem.

We cannot continue to fail dying people by grotesquely underfunding palliative care. The problem won't go away. Fund palliative care properly, once and for all, Starmer and Streeting. The nation is watching.

Rachel Clarke is a palliative care doctor and author of Breathtaking: Inside the NHS in a Time of Pandemic.