Oxford University welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modis PRAGATI initiative for excellence in digital governance





University of Oxford recognized India's PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform as a groundbreaking example of how digital governance can effectively stimulate progress in infrastructure and social development. Launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PRAGATI integrates cutting-edge technology with governance to resolve bottlenecks, accelerate project implementation and improve inter-departmental collaboration. An Oxford report, From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress, highlights the success of initiatives to drive accountability, efficiency and innovation. He says PRAGATI's achievements offer a model for emerging economies to overcome bureaucratic inertia and achieve sustainable growth. PM Modis PRAGATI: A vision for proactive and collaborative coverage PRAGATI, launched as a multi-purpose, multi-modal platform, serves as a real-time decision-making mechanism that brings together various stakeholders, including central and state governments. By leveraging video conferencing, real-time data and drone feeds, the platform enables effective monitoring and resolution of challenges associated with large-scale infrastructure and social projects.

Fundamental objectives of PRAGATI: To accelerate the implementation of the project.

Promote a collaborative approach between different government agencies.

Ensure accountability in the governance and execution of projects. Main features of PRAGATI: Integration of technology for real-time monitoring.

Direct interaction between the Prime Minister and senior officials at the national and central levels.

The emphasis is on removing administrative silos and improving coordination. Economic impact of PRAGATI The economic benefits of PRAGATI are profound, as highlighted by studies by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

Multiplier effect: For every rupee spent on infrastructure projects, PRAGATI generated a GDP gain of 2.5 to 3.5 rupees. This highlights its central role in stimulating economic activity. Resilience in the face of economic uncertainty: PRAGATI's timely implementation of projects has strengthened India's economic stability amid global uncertainties, demonstrating the importance of effective governance to safeguard growth. Infrastructure development: Address challenges such as land acquisition and inter-ministerial coordination.

Enabled faster execution of projects in sectors such as transport, energy and urban development. PRAGATI’s social and environmental contributions PRAGATI's influence extends beyond economic growth, contributing to social progress and environmental sustainability:

Social progress: Accelerated delivery of essential services, including roads, railways, water and electricity, improving the quality of life for millions of citizens.

Priority projects in underdeveloped and isolated areas to reduce regional disparities. Environmental sustainability: Facilitating faster environmental approvals.

Promoting the use of green technologies and sustainable practices in infrastructure development.

Integration of environmental considerations into project planning and execution. PRAGATI: A model of innovation in global governance The Oxford report highlights that PRAGATI constitutes an exemplary case of how governance innovation can transform nations facing development challenges:

Lessons for emerging economies: Adoption of digital tools for effective project management.

Collaborative governance at different administrative levels.

Focus on sustainability alongside economic growth. Tackling the middle-income trap: PRAGATI demonstrates how targeted investments in infrastructure and effective governance can help countries move to higher income brackets by promoting sustainable economic and social progress. Scalable and repeatable model: The success of the platforms can inspire similar initiatives in other emerging economies, enabling them to overcome systemic challenges and accelerate their growth. Recognition and responses for PRAGATI The report's findings were widely recognized by policymakers and experts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to this recognition, said: PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring the removal of silos and completion of projects on time.

The Oxford analysis highlights PRAGATI's role in transforming governance by instilling a Team India mindset and fostering a culture of accountability and efficiency.

