Fact Check: Jokowi voice recording hoax calls for Ahmad Luthfi to be replaced by Kaesang to lead Central Java





Liputan6.com Fact Check has traced a recording believed to be the voice of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, ordering Ahmad Luthfi to be replaced by Kaesang Pangarep to lead Central Java. Report of BetweenAssistant to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah confirmed that the voice recording that claimed to sound like Jokowi and was circulating on social media (medsos) was a hoax. Syarif said the voice in the recording was not Jokowi's. “I assure you that it was not your voice,” Syarif said in his statement, Tuesday (03/12/2024). Syarif also called on the public to be selective and cautious about accepting information whose veracity has not been verified. “We must be alert to the spread of hoaxes that could mislead and trigger misunderstandings in public opinion,” he said. City of hukumonline.comthe change of head of region, particularly of governor, cannot be done immediately. There is a mechanism that must be respected when one wishes to replace the governor. This is stated in Article 78, paragraph (1), of Law Number 23 of 2014 concerning Regional Government. These regulations stipulate that regional heads and/or deputy regional directors resign for the following reasons: die; own request; Or rejected Meanwhile, regional heads who are fired may arise because: ends his term; unable to perform his duties continuously or permanently absent continuously for 6 months; declared to have violated the oath/promise of taking office of the regional head/deputy regional head; not fulfilling the obligations of regional heads and deputy regional heads as provided for in Article 67, letter b, of the Law on Regional Government; violates the ban imposed on regional heads and deputy regional heads as provided for in Article 76, paragraph (1), with the exception of letters c, i and j of the Regional Government Act; commit a wrongful act; the president is entrusted by the president with functions the accumulation of which is prohibited by legal provisions; using false documents and/or information as requirements when appointing a regional head/deputy regional director based on evidence from the institution authorized to issue documents; and/or receive a sanction of dismissal. Mechanism for dismissing a governor who resigns Always quoted from hukumonline.comthe dismissal of the governor at his own request was announced by the leadership of the Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) at a plenary meeting and proposed by the DPRD to the president through the minister to obtain a decision on the dismissal. If the DPRD leadership does not propose to dismiss the governor, then the president will dismiss the governor upon the recommendation of the minister. If the governor resigns at his own request, the position of governor shall be filled in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations concerning the election of regional heads, namely Perppu 1 of 2014 concerning the election of governors, regents and mayors. Based on Article 173, paragraph (2) of Law Number 10 of 2016, if the governor resigns at his own request, the DPRD shall submit a proposal to ratify the appointment of the deputy governor as governor to the President by through the minister to ratify his appointment as governor. governor. In the event that the DPRD does not submit a proposal to ratify the appointment of the deputy governor as governor within 10 working days from the date of resignation of the governor, the President, based on the proposal of the minister, ratifies the appointment of the deputy governor as governor. governor on the basis of a declaration of resignation of the governor. However, if the vice governor is also unable to perform his duties, the position will be filled through an electoral mechanism by the provincial DPRD. Reference: https://mataram.antaranews.com/berita/401549/rekaman-suara-mirip-jokowi-dipastikan-hoaks https://www.hukumonline.com/klinik/a/siapa-yang-menggantikan-jika-gubernur-mundur-lt5344be339fc51/

