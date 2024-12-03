Xi emphasizes comprehensive, high-quality promotion of Belt and Road cooperation





China) 7:57 a.m., December 3, 2024 Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a symposium on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in capital Beijing Chinese, December 2. , 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday highlighted the comprehensive promotion of high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the fourth Belt and Road Construction Work Symposium. It is imperative to strengthen strategic trust, uphold strategic direction and act with courage and sense of responsibility to create a better future for Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said. Since the initiative was launched in 2013, major progress has been made in Belt and Road cooperation, which has helped strengthen China's friendship with participating countries and promote their economic and social development, Xi said. Noting that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change in recent years, he called for efforts to appropriately manage all types of risks and challenges and to respond effectively to the impact of geopolitical conflicts while advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. It is necessary to properly manage the relationship between strengthening the sense of flourishing of participating countries and ensuring benefits for China, Xi said, calling for concrete measures to safeguard China's overseas interests. . So far, China has signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations. Data from the Ministry of Commerce showed that by the end of 2023, Chinese companies had established 17,000 overseas businesses in BRI participating countries, with a direct investment stock exceeding $330 billion, while as the foreign economic and commercial cooperation zones built as part of the initiative. had created 530,000 local jobs. Xi participated in previous editions of the symposium, held in 2016, 2018 and 2021, respectively. At Monday's symposium, Xi stressed that Belt and Road cooperation has entered a new period of high-quality development. He underlined the adherence to the principle of “plan together, build together and benefit together”, to the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, as well as to the objective of pursuing high-level cooperation, focused on people and sustainable. Focusing on improving connectivity, efforts should be made to continuously create new spaces for win-win development at a higher level and with greater resilience and sustainability, Xi said. He stressed the need to strengthen mechanisms for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and improve planning, coordination and management mechanisms. Xi called for perseverance to turn plans into reality and courage to overcome all kinds of risks and challenges by relentlessly advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to bring a greater contribution to the development of a human community with a shared future. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, chaired the symposium. Chairing the symposium, Ding said Xi has provided important guidance and set the direction for high-quality Belt and Silk Road cooperation in the next golden decade, urging localities , departments and organizations to foster a group of influential and meaningful cooperation projects and generate more exemplary achievements. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a symposium on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in capital Beijing Chinese, December 2. , 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a symposium on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in capital Beijing Chinese, December 2. , 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei) (Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

