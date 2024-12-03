What do we know about Bushra Bibi Imran Khan's wife and a veiled political leader?





Last updated: December 03, 2024, 5:22 p.m. IST

Imran Khan's close aides have claimed that Bushra Bibi influenced critical policy decisions, including high-level ministerial appointments. She was also accused of deceiving Khan by presenting him with information previously passed to her by a former ISI chief.

While Imran Khan had asked his supporters to go to Juman Park to protest, Bushra Bibi ignored his instructions and went to D-Chowk, knowing that the protest would be suppressed in a few minutes. (Image: AFP)

The protest to release Imran Khan from prison has paralyzed Islamabad, with incidents of violence, arson and arrests reported in the city. Among the crowd was Khan's third wife, Bushra Bibi, who became the veiled face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a rare video message on November 22, before the “do or die” sit-in in the Pakistani capital, Bushra called on a large number of PTI supporters to join the protest demanding her husband's release.

Making an unexpected appearance atop a truck during the November 25-26 protest march in Islamabad, Bushra said: “You will have to promise that until the time Imran Khan comes here, you will not leave.”

But she and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had to withdraw from the capital's red zone, an area housing government buildings, after protests led to violent clashes with security forces.

Bushra's emergence as a political leader surprised many and reportedly generated discord with Khan's PTI party.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Hailing from a land-owning family in Punjab, little was known about Bushra Riaz Wattoo before her marriage to Imran Khan in 2018.

A disciple of Sufi saint Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar (Baba Farid), Bushra was introduced to Khan by her sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo in 2014 during a PTI sit-in protest in Islamabad.

Bushra, who was married to Khawar Maneka, a customs officer at the time, bonded with Khan over their shared interest in Sufism. Soon, Khan began frequenting her household, seeking spiritual guidance at her husband's house in Pakpattan, the birthplace of Baba Farid.

Bushra and her husband divorced on November 14, 2017 and Khan married her in a secret ceremony in February 2018. Khan had said that he only saw Bushra's face revealed after their marriage.

Although much is known about Khan's ex-wives, British journalist Jemima Goldsmith and Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, Bushra Bibi remains elusive and is hidden from the public eye, wearing a black or white abaya covering her face .

She has five children (three daughters and two sons) from her previous marriage and her eldest, Mehru Maneka, is a member of the PTI.

Why is the PTI uncomfortable with Bushras' political plunge?

Bushra's influence over Khan increased when he won the general election and became prime minister in 2018. PTI members were uncomfortable with her marriage to Khan. His rivals accused him of practicing witchcraft.

Khan's close aides claimed that Bushra influenced critical policy decisions, including high-level ministerial appointments, and that during some policy meetings she would sit hidden behind a screen and listen, giving Khan direction and advice.

A Tribune report accused Bushra of misleading Khan by presenting information previously passed to him by former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed as divine intervention, forcing Khan to believe in his powers .

Bushra, who was granted bail in a state gifts case and released from Rawalpindi jail in October, along with Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, have become the PTI's rallying point as most leaders are in prison.

Is Bushra Bibi a pawn of the ISI?

If his recent political activism has surprised many, what is shocking is his refusal to obey Imran Khan's instructions. While Khan had asked his supporters to go to Juman Park and specifically told them not to go to D-Chowk as it was a red zone, Bushra ignored his instructions and went to D-Chowk instead.

She knew very well that if the protests took place at D-Chowk, they would be crushed within minutes.

Reports suggest that Bushra had appealed to party members to stand firm and wait for Imran Khan to come out of jail and then follow his instructions. Her behavior seemed contrary to what she had told party members, as she was the first person to flee the site.

There are serious allegations regarding his movement. She delivered a scripted speech at D-Chowk and then eloped with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur,” sources told CNN-News18.

Sources also pointed out that the stage is being set for the killing of Imran Khan so that the Pakistan Army can say that he was killed due to poor prison conditions.

Sources also said that Bushra's sudden appearance was a tactical move “to keep the PTI afloat while he remains in jail. They also said that Bushra had never visited Khan even once since She was released from Adiala prison on October 24.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, former ISI Director General Hameed maintained contact with Imran Khan through Bushra. Hameed allegedly provided information to Bushra in advance, which she would then pass on to Khan, presenting it as divine inspiration. When the information later proved accurate, it reportedly reinforced Khan's belief in Bushra's spiritual abilities, when in reality it was Hameed who shared the information.

General Hameed was arrested in August due to multiple cases of violating the army law after his retirement in December 2022.

What do we know about Bushra Bibi Imran Khan's wife and a veiled political leader?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/explainers/what-do-we-know-about-bushra-bibi-imran-khans-wife-and-a-veiled-political-leader-9143876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos