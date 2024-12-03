Trump will attend the reopening of Notre-Dame in Paris on his first trip since the election | Donald Trump News





The US president-elect said he would travel to Paris for a very special day celebrating the restoration of the fire-damaged cathedral.

Donald Trump has announced that he will attend the reopening of Notre-Dame, the Parisian monument ravaged by fire five years ago, during his first trip abroad since his victory in the US presidential election.

The 12th-century Gothic masterpiece, badly damaged by a fire in 2019, will reopen its doors to visitors and Catholic faithful on Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of world leaders are expected to unveil the restoration, which French President Emmanuel Macron has likened to the healing of a national wound.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France on Saturday to witness the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago” , Trump said in a statement. publish on its Truth Social platform on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre-Dame is restored to all its splendor, and then some. It will be a very special day for everyone!

During his first term, Trump spoke out on the Notre Dame fire as footage of the fire was broadcast live around the world, suggesting that flying fuel trucks could be deployed to put out the flames.

We must act quickly! Trump said on Twitter, X's former name.

French authorities rejected the suggestion, saying the use of water bombing planes could lead to the collapse of the entire cathedral structure.

Trump and Macron have had a complicated relationship.

Macron was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his re-election and was the guest of honor at the former president's first state dinner.

But the two leaders also clashed over Trump's skepticism of NATO and France's decision to raise taxes on U.S. tech giants.

The restoration of Notre-Dame was made possible thanks to 846 million euros ($887.4 million) in donations provided by some 340,000 donors from 150 countries.

This five-year effort, involving some 250 companies and hundreds of experts, has been estimated at nearly 700 million euros ($734.3 million).

Restoration chief Philippe Jost told a news conference last month that excess donations of about 140 million euros ($147 million) would be used for future preservation efforts.

