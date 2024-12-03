Iraq will not stand idly by while “Israel” bombs Syrian army sites (Al-Sudani)





Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Turkish President Erdogan that Israeli occupation forces bombed Syrian army sites to allow terrorist groups to seize more territory in Syria, adding that 'Iraq would not stand by while this happened.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani exchange signed agreements during their meeting, in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. (P.A.) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed that Iraq will not remain passive in the face of the dire situation unfolding in Syria, particularly the ethnic cleansing of various groups and sects. In telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, al-Sudani condemned the occupation entity's deliberate bombing of Syrian army sites, which he said allowed terrorist groups to attack seize more territory in Syria. He suggested that these developments serve the interests of “Israel.” Al-Sudani stressed that Iraq had already suffered from terrorism and the impact of extremist groups controlling areas of Syria. He stressed that Baghdad would not allow this to happen again and would work tirelessly to safeguard its security and that of Damascus. He also stressed the importance of respecting Syria's unity and sovereignty, noting that “Islamic countries do not need internal division”, further criticizing these groups for their failure to support the Palestinian people or condemn the genocide in Gaza. The phone call between al-Sudani and Erdogan highlighted the importance of joint coordination between Iraq and Turkey to support security and stability in Syria, as this has a direct impact on Iraq's security and the entire region. Erdogan, in turn, informed al-Sudani that Turkey shared Baghdad's position on the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and announced that Ankara would take measures to prevent the Kurdistan Workers' Party from exploit events in Syria. He said: “Syria must engage in a serious political process to prevent the situation from getting worse.” Meanwhile, the Syrian army continues its operations and airstrikes, fighting terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama provinces, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment. Foreign ministers of Iraq and Turkey hold talks Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein on Sunday, discussing recent developments in Syria, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said. During the discussion, both ministers acknowledged the complexity of the current situation in Syria, emphasizing that it should not pose a threat to the security of the region. The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, has warned of the dangers posed by recent terrorist activities in Syria and their potential impact on security and stability in Iraq and the wider region. Late last month, al-Sudani criticized a letter sent by “Israel” to the Security Council, calling it “efforts to expand the war,” saying it “represents a pretext and an argument to attack Iraq and to carry out the entity's ongoing efforts to expand the war. the war in the region. “Iraq rejects these threats, the decision of war and peace is a decision in the hands of the Iraqi state, and no party is allowed to confiscate this right. Iraq rejects entry into the war, in addition to its firmness in the principled stance aimed at ending the war and seeking relief for the Palestinian and Lebanese people,” he said.

