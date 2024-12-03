PM Modi calls MP Stalin, assures government support; Rahul Gandhi asks party members to contribute to relief efforts





As Tamil Nadu faces severe floods and damage caused by Cyclone Fengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the flood situation in the state. He expressed his assurance of providing all necessary assistance to manage the crisis; government sources said Mint Live. Also read: Fengal devastation: Landslide in Tamil Nadus Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the central government for not allowing MPs to discuss the impact of the cyclone in Parliament. “In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to talk about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damage and will send a report. It is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond , but they refuse to achieve this, despite this, we are trying our best,” CM Stalin told reporters in Chennai, as reported by the newspaper. YEARS. Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in Parliament on Tuesday, calling for urgent allocation of emergency relief fund for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On the sixth day of the winter session, Tagore highlighted the loss of lives in Puducherry and the widespread devastation across Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the scale of destruction demands immediate financial support to restore normalcy and provide relief. essential. Also Read: Coimbatore Weather: Heavy rains due to Cyclone Fengal, IMD sounds alert for Tamil Nadu districts All you need to know “Cyclone Fengal tragically claimed the lives of 12 people in Puducherry and caused widespread destruction across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MP Stalin has sought $22,000 million from the NDRF for urgent restoration efforts to Tamil Nadu and $2,500 million for Puducherry,” Tagore said, as reported by YEARS. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. “All schools in Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, due to heavy rains,” district magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya announced on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain due to the cyclonic storm, so Fengal, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry districts will also remain closed on Tuesday. Only schools will remain closed in other districts, such as Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvannamalai. Due to rains, schools in Kallakurichi in Thirukovilur town and Krishnagiri, Pechampalli and Uthangarai Taluk will also remain closed. Read also: Cyclone Fengal: more than 19 dead in India and Sri Lanka, incessant downpours break 30-year record in Pondicherry Meanwhile, in an article on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged. I urge all state Congressional workers to step up and assist the administration in relief efforts wherever possible. In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to talk about Cyclone Fengal. In Villupuram, 407 personnel of 15 teams, including NDRF and SDRF, are engaged in relief operations. In Cuddalore, 56 people are involved and a 30-member team is working on rescue operations at the landslide site in Tiruvannamalai, with the help of IIT engineers. My deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin took stock of the ongoing relief efforts in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, which caused extensive flooding and damage. The CM said that 18 relief teams, totaling 493 members, are actively carrying out operations in the affected districts. More than 7,700 people are sheltered in 147 relief camps, where essential supplies such as food, water and medical aid are provided. The CM also visited the worst-hit areas of Viluppuram and Kallakurichi to assess the damage and offer support. Cyclone Fengal hit the country on November 30, causing widespread damage, but rescue teams are continuing their efforts to evacuate stranded citizens. (With contribution from agencies)

