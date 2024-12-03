What Putin is seeking from Donald Trump in the Ukraine peace deal





Donald Trump has long claimed that he can end the war started by Vladimir Putin in a day, but how quickly negotiations will take place after the president-elect's inauguration depends on whether the new US president meets the conditions, as well. than its Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Despite Trump's boasts, few expect a photo op of the three leaders on Jan. 21, amid sticking points over whether freezing the current front line would play into Russia's hands and whether Putin, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, can even agree to talks.

“Putin must be convinced that it will cost too much for Russia to continue because he wants to overthrow the government, take control of the whole country, and no one has wanted to stop him until now,” he said. said Kurt Volker, former US ambassador. at NATO, told Newsweek.

“It's about putting credible capabilities on the table to convince Putin that he needs to stop,” said Volker, who served as Trump's special representative for Ukraine until September 2019. “Therefore, I I'm not sure it's about meeting expectations. I also don't think Zelensky's wish for the Ukrainians to get all their territory back is really about stopping the. conflict where it occurs find. “

What is Russian President Vladimir Putin seeking from new President Donald Trump in a Ukraine peace deal? What is Russian President Vladimir Putin seeking from new President Donald Trump in a Ukraine peace deal? Photo illustration by Newsweek/Getty Images

Putin was reportedly willing to discuss a ceasefire deal with Trump, but rejected any meaningful territorial concessions and insisted that kyiv abandon its NATO aspirations, according to a Nov. 20 Reuters report, including the Kremlin has denied the claims.

In September 2022, seven months after the Russian invasion, Putin declared the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia annexed, although more than two years later they are not fully controlled by Moscow. Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that a ceasefire that leaves Russia in control of the occupied territories would not mean kyiv would have to give up its lands “forever.”

“We need a ceasefire line,” Stoltenberg said, which would ideally include all territories annexed by Moscow, but “we see that this is not necessarily realistic in the near future.”

There has also been a shift in Zelensky's rhetoric that Ukraine's full territorial integrity is key to any peace deal. He told the Kyodo news agency on Sunday that his army “does not have the strength” needed to liberate the occupied territories and that “diplomatic solutions” could work.

However, Putin has maximalist goals and bringing him to the table with Trump would require the Russian leader to feel behind at a time when his forces are advancing, albeit slowly, and kyiv faces a severe manpower shortage artwork.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump team and the Kremlin for comment.

Annexed territories

“For Russia, the priority is to maintain control of most of the occupied territories and Crimea to show that the war is worth fighting,” said John Foreman, former British military attaché in Moscow and kyiv , at Newsweek.

Zelensky insisted that Ukraine needed security guarantees from NATO and more weapons to defend itself before any negotiations with Russia. Stoltenberg also suggested that kyiv needed security guarantees not limited to alliance membership and including “other ways of arming” the country.

“Putin wants assurances on Ukraine's future 'non-bloc status' [or] “Russia would also like promises on the lifting of Western sanctions due to the damage the war has caused to the Russian economy.”

“He wants to speak directly with the United States, without going through the Ukrainians,” he added.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, designated by Trump as special envoy for peace in Ukraine, said any U.S. policy to end the war should include demanding a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

It is unclear whether Trump will implement Kellogg's plan, co-written with his former aide Fred Fleitz, which called for a halt to U.S. aid to kyiv unless negotiations take place with Putin . The conflict should be frozen on its current front lines, but the United States should provide assistance to Ukraine to stop any further advances, he adds.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Trump said he could end the war in Ukraine quickly. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Trump said he could end the war in Ukraine quickly. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Foreman said doubts about continued aid to kyiv from a second Trump administration and internationally, combined with Russian gains on the battlefield and growing support in Ukraine for a deal , weigh on Zelensky as he seeks to end the “hot phase” of the war.

“Without strong security guarantees, nothing will stop Russia from coming back,” Foreman said. “The outlines of a possible deal are visible, but there are many obstacles to overcome. Putin thinks he is winning and it is difficult to see him compromise without strong American carrots and sticks, as in the Kellogg plan.”

Putin could also use the pretext of negotiations to create confusion and give the impression that he has policy demands that will satisfy him, said Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “He can use a negotiation process like that to tie everyone together. That's very much what he did after 2014,” when Russia annexed Crimea.

However, Trump will take office weeks after President Joe Biden gave kyiv the green light to use long-range ATACMS on Russian territory. Biden also imposed tough sanctions during the nearly three years of war, all key pressure points for the president-elect.

Volker believes Trump could use increased U.S. energy production and exports to harm Russia.

“This allows him to close the sanctions gap,” Volker said. “There has been a lack of enforcement of sanctions because the Biden administration did not want to risk higher gas prices. Trump doesn't need that.”

