Donald Trump threatens to restart his trade war with China when he becomes president, but this time Beijing is ready

More than a month before his inauguration, Donald Trump has already started making threats that could trigger a trade war with the world's second-largest economy.

But when the president-elect announced plans to introduce a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods on his first day in office, Beijing did not react as one might expect.

There were initially pointed statements from Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong, who said: “Arbitrarily imposing additional tariffs on trading partners cannot solve America's problem. »

But days later, Beijing extended a policy that benefits some American companies.

The Chinese government has extended tariff exemptions for the import of certain US products until February 28 next year.

This means that items purchased in the United States from China, including rare earth ores and nickel-cadmium batteries, will continue to be exempt from additional taxes until Trump takes back the reins.

“This seems like a tactic to win the international game of narratives,” said Wen-Ti Sung of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.

“It’s about presenting China as the most responsible manager of the international trade order.

“And so if a trade war continues to ensue after the Trump administration is inaugurated, China can point the finger and say it was the United States that started it.”

How will Beijing react to Trump's tariff plan?

Trump campaigned on promising to impose tariffs of more than 60% on all Chinese goods entering the United States, and his political appointments so far certainly indicate that the next administration will be hawkish on of China.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose more tariffs on China when he returns to power. (AP: Alex Brandon)

“We know this has an impact on the Chinese economy,” said Wei Li, of the University of Sydney Business School.

“The United States remains the largest export market, accounting for 15 percent of Chinese exports.”

Trump said the tariffs on Chinese goods would be in place until the country stops the flow of fentanyl to the United States.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, which has been adapted to become a popular illicit drug often mixed with heroin, cocaine or methamphetamines.

It is a highly controlled substance in the United States, but most of the U.S. supply of fentanyl is manufactured in China and U.S. authorities have struggled to control the drug's entry into the country through illegal channels.

The problem has long been a focus of Trump's concerns, dating back to his first termeven though the new rates proposed by the president-elect are considerably higher than before.

But Beijing has been laying the groundwork for the prospect of a new US trade war for some time now.

Search by Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank, shows that after reaching a peak of $53 billion in 2016, Chinese investment in the United States fell last year to $1.8 billion.

This is the lowest since 2006, with the exception of 2020, when Chinese investments amounted to $1.7 billion.

China looks to its allies for investment opportunities

As Beijing moves away from investment in the United States, Dr. Li said it has stepped up engagement with countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI was one of the most important projects led by President Xi Jinping to expand Chinese influence and presence internationally.

Roads like this one, in northern Pakistan, were built under the BRI. (AP: Aqeel Ahmed)

More than 140 countries have signed up to the program, which funds infrastructure projects abroad, with the largest cohort located in sub-Saharan Africa.

“For example, for the year 2023, China's import and export volume with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative actually increased by 2.8 percent,” said the Dr. Li.

“Similarly, in 2023, investments in Belt and Road countries increased by 22.6 percent, which is quite significant in the sense that Belt and Road countries now account for more than 20 percent of China's global overseas investment.”

During his recent trip to South America for the APEC meeting, Xi opened a port in Peru alongside President Dina Boluarte, which was built with a $1.3 billion investment from Beijing. It is 60 percent owned by Chinese company Cosco.

Both countries also agreed to improve their free trade agreement and do more together via the BIS.

“Although thousands of kilometers separate China and Latin America, we have continued our exchanges despite the vast Pacific Ocean,” Xi said in a speech at the APEC CEO summit.

“As early as the second half of the 16th century, Chinese ships laden with silk and porcelain reached the distant shores of Latin America, sparking friendly interactions between China and the region.

“Several hundred years later, today, China, Latin America and the entire Asia-Pacific are deeply woven into the fabric of economic globalization.”

This trip to South America could also be timely.

Trump simultaneously announced he would impose 25 percent tariffs on products from America's neighbors Canada and Mexico.

He said he would impose tariffs on Mexican and Canadian products in response to both drugs and illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border.

So Latin American countries typically viewed by America as its backyard might begin to take this attitude as a signal to look elsewhere for trade and investment dollars.

Mr Xi's trip to South America included state visits to Peru and Brazil, he held his first meeting with a British prime minister in six years and he praised China-China relations. 'Australia.

It could also be a foreshadowing of what will happen during the next Trump presidency.

If, as during his first term, Trump excluded the United States from international alliances and agreements, this could allow Mr. Xi to stand out, particularly in the trade field.

But ultimately, the prospect of a trade war couldn't come at a worse time for the Chinese government, and mitigating it in any way possible is more important than ever.

A new trade war comes at a delicate time

Unlike the first Trump administration, China's economy is struggling and, after waiting for months, Beijing recently announced a series of stimulus measures worth well over $1.4 trillion.

And the United States remains the top individual destination for Chinese goods, worth about $500 billion last year, almost as much as all of its exports to the European Union.

“I think [Beijing] is really stuck in a tough situation, they ultimately want an export economy,” said Fraser Howie, an independent analyst.

“You can't ignore the fact that the United States is the largest economy in the world and with a very hungry consumer base, they just buy a lot of stuff and China makes a lot of stuff.

“So if the United States wants to be much stricter about which countries it buys its products from, there's not much China can do to prevent that.

“[Beijing] can weaken their currency a little more, but you can't weaken your currency to compensate for 60 or 100 percent tariffs. »

This is something not lost on commuters traveling between Hong Kong and mainland China on the cross-border high-speed train.

“Without fail [the economy] “It's worse, it's harder to make money now, a lot of factories have been closed during COVID-19,” says a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner from Shanghai, who now lives in Hong Kong.

“I think there will be a huge impact [from the incoming Trump administration].

“When you work with [Trump] he needs to make more money than you, that's his mentality.

But a computer science student from Zhejiang, currently studying his master's degree in Hong Kong, was more confident in Beijing's ability to navigate the choppy waters.

A computer science student is optimistic that China can deal with a potential future trade war. (ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

“I understand [Trump] could impose numerous customs duties on China [and] Given that China relies heavily on export trade, I think this will have a huge impact on China,” he said.

“But I believe the Chinese government will take corresponding measures to counteract the challenges posed by these tariffs.”