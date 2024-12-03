Donald Trump Jr. Joins Board of Woke-Free Retailer PublicSquare, Report Says





Top line

Donald Trump Jr. will join the board of directors of the parent company of right-wing e-commerce site PublicSquare, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, the president-elect's son's final conservative business venture before his father's second presidential term.

Donald Trump Jr. takes the stage at a campaign rally for his father in October.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump Jr. could join the board of parent company PSQ Holdings as early as Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.

A self-proclaimed no-wake marketplace focused on valuing life, family, and freedom in its operations, online retail platform PublicSquares resembles Amazon's interface, listing products from third-party sellers.

Regulatory filings already list Trump Jr. as an investor and advisor in PublicSquare.

PublicSquare did not immediately respond to Forbes' request for comment.

Surprising fact

Shares of publicly traded PSQ Holdings surged more than 100% in limited trading after the announcement. The company's $72 million market capitalization as of Monday's market close makes it more vulnerable to massive swings. Its premarket share price of $4.60 is just a fraction of the $35 high share price set shortly after the company began trading last July following a reverse merger.

Key context

Trump Jr.'s announced directorship comes weeks after news broke that he would pursue a conservative corporate career rather than a formal role in his father's administration, joining the venture capital firm 1789 Capital, which describes itself as a fund seeking investments in startups focused on Trump-aligned areas like deglobalization. Trump Jr. is worth $50 million, according to Forbes estimates, and he also serves on the board of directors of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of his father's social media platform Truth Social. Still, the younger Trump plays some role in his father's political orbit, pushing for the selection of J.D. Vances as his vice presidential nominee and helping select nominees for the Trump administration. He reportedly serves as a loyalty scanner and has described his role as ensuring that bad actors do not enter the administration.

Forbes Rating

We estimate Donald Trump Jr.'s net worth to be around $50 million.

