Politics
Why proximity to a cycling network can drive up property prices
In the Danish capital Copenhagen, cycling is more than just a mode of transport; it is a cornerstone of urban life. Residents cycle on average 1.4 km per dayfour in ten people cycling to work and a third cycling to leisure facilities or shops.
As Copenhagen demonstrates, this is made possible by well-planned infrastructure that promotes interconnected communities, reduces pollution and promotes well-being.
Cycling infrastructure in the UK is much less developed, making cycling less attractive and, in some cases, dangerous. Critics of investments in cycling argue that they may not yield substantial benefits compared to other modes of transport (including public transport) which have a broader reach and potentially greater benefits.
Issues that might deter people from cycling include the weather, safety fears, or simply not knowing how to ride a bike. Additionally, cyclists are exposed to vehicle pollution.
These concerns pose a dilemma: cycling infrastructure remains underdeveloped due to low usage, which persists due to poor infrastructure. The Danish example shows that a well-developed network (initiated in the 1970s) can break this link, making cycling a safe, accessible and essential part of urban life. This is called a network effect where the value of a system increases as more people use it, creating a positive feedback loop.
In July 2020, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a cycling and walking revolution as part of the government's efforts to encourage more people to cycle or walk for commutes and short journeys to help meet the targets. net zero emissions 2050 targets.
A few 2 billion was promised dedicated cycle paths, cycle storage and walking infrastructure. Unfortunately, little visible government action has taken place and is minimal compared to government investment in automotive infrastructure in 5 billion per year on average. In 2023, the government, led by Rishi Sunak, accused its political rivals of being anti-motorist And the bad ones previous budgetary commitments to cycling and walking.
OUR recent research shows that cycle networks already potentially offer more than we think. For example, in Greater Manchester, in the northwest of England, houses closer to cycling facilities are worth more. Our results suggest an unmet demand for cycling infrastructure that real estate developers and policymakers are not yet aware of.
Our study used hedonic pricing (which examines the factors that influence prices) of transactions in the real estate market and showed that home buyers are willing to pay more to live in areas closer to cycling networks. It draws on a large dataset of approximately 253,000 property sales in the region, spanning nine years, and takes into account a wide range of home and community characteristics (things like floor space, academic achievement and crime levels).
Remarkably, we found that reducing the distance to the nearest cycle network by one kilometer is linked to a 2.85% increase in property values in Greater Manchester and an even greater increase in the central borough of Manchester.
This is a significant figure: for example, a property worth 163,000 in Greater Manchester (in 2019) would be worth an additional 4,640 if it were located 1 kilometer closer to a cycle network. This increase equates to approximately 312 per year, based on an annuity calculation with an interest rate of 3% over 20 years.
For comparison, commuters traveling similar distances spend more than $900 a year on fuel and parking, or more than $500 on bus tickets. These numbers suggest that cycling infrastructure potentially has value for residents as an accessible and cost-effective transportation option.
We used a range of methods and subsets of data to ensure the results were accurate and robust. These results suggest that households may already have internalized some of the convenience benefits of cycling.
Interestingly, real estate developers do not seem to have taken advantage of this. There is a potential benefit to integrating cycling infrastructure from the earliest stages of their plans.
Who should pay?
Our discoveries providing planners with a powerful tool to prioritize investments in new cycle routes. Take Manchester City Council's 8.9 million project for the North East Gateway to Manchester Victoria a dedicated off-road cycle path. Our approach suggests this could increase property values in neighboring neighborhoods by $16.6 million. This would give a striking benefit/cost ratio of 1.9.
However, ranking investments solely based on their benefit/cost ratio neglects the equity of financing. Those who benefit the most from these projects may not proportionately bear the majority of the costs.
For example, new cycle paths are often easier to build in greener, more affluent areas with more available space. Yet funding comes from the entire community, including low-income residents who are less likely to use or benefit from these routes.
Unlike much of Europe, local authorities in the UK have very limited powers to raise taxes. The UK's council tax pooling is based on assessments dating back to 1991, a regressive tax that benefits expensive homes. These bands rarely changes.
One (perhaps controversial) suggestion would be to link council tax directly to the up-to-date council tax. property values. Countries like Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden do this, regularly updating their council tax.
This type of UK property value data is accessible to the public online. This was the basis of our study and would resemble information already provided by websites like Zoopla And Movement to the right.
Councils could use this approach to self-fund investment and maintenance, paving the way for regeneration and community development opportunities.
But with funding currently ultimately dependent on central government, it is likely that local assets such as cycle networks will continue to be underfunded, a missed opportunity for health, happiness and economic development.
