“New criminal laws to end delays and verdict in rape case within 45 days”





Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) here on Monday, where they reviewed India's three newly implemented criminal laws. Aimed at modernizing the legal framework of the country, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam are expected to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) and Indian Proofs of the colonial era. . Act. While highlighting the newly passed laws during an event at PEC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “These laws are the result of extensive consultations with legal experts, chief justices and academicians. He described these laws as a milestone in the Indian justice system, designed to ensure faster and fairer justice. Key changes in laws Prime Minister Modi highlighted several reforms, including requiring courts to frame charges within 60 days and deliver verdicts in rape cases within 45 days. He said the changes would eliminate endless delays and ensure that justice is delivered on time. These laws ensure equality before the law, especially for the poor and vulnerable who once feared the legal process, Modi said. He further added that mainstreaming digital evidence would strengthen India's fight against terrorism and corruption. The Prime Minister also stressed that reducing legal delays would attract more foreign investment. Many investors have been reluctant to enter India due to protracted legal battles. With these reforms, this fear will be gone and our economy will benefit, he said. Addressing colonial heritage

Modi has criticized colonial-era laws because they perpetuate a mentality of control rather than justice. Ancient laws were intended to punish Indians and protect British rule. It is time to get rid of this colonial legacy, he said. Limit police powers

The new laws introduce significant checks on police powers. Modi emphasized that: The police can no longer arrest individuals arbitrarily. Adjournments of court cases will be limited to two. Zero FIRs can now be filed from anywhere in the country and victims must be provided with a copy of their FIR. Even dropping charges against the accused will now require the consent of the victim, Modi pointed out. Amit Shah on the new legal framework

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke at the event. While emphasizing the importance of replacing colonial-era laws with Indian-made laws, he said, “The old laws were designed by the British to protect their rule and not to serve Indians. New laws are made in India, by Indians, for Indians. Shah also noted that the laws now define terrorism and organized crime, which were previously undefined, providing a clearer framework for prosecuting offenders. The criminal justice system is now entirely Indian and designed to protect the rights and dignity of 140 million citizens, Shah said. Learn more: PM Modi will enshrine the implementation of 3 new criminal laws; PEC will hold a live demonstration PM Modi to attend Assam Investors and Infrastructure Summit in February 2025

