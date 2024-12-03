Congress faces shutdown dilemma that could disrupt Trump's first 100 days





WASHINGTON As Congress returns this week for a final burst of activity before wrapping up the session, it faces a crucial Dec. 20 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Democrats and Republicans appear resigned to passing a continuing resolution, or CR, that would temporarily fund the government through early March 2025, likely early March, as they run out of time to reach a funding deal full this year. The two parties haven't even agreed on an overall spending level for the new fiscal year, let alone how to divide the money between different parts of the government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hinted Monday at the inevitability of a short-term bill, saying, “We need to keep divisive and unnecessary provisions out.” of any extension of government funding, otherwise it will become more difficult to adopt a CR. in time.

For Republicans, this is a double-edged sword.

The upside for Republicans in pushing back the deadline is that they would have more leverage in shaping government funding in the new year, with President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House and the GOP taking control of the Senate and maintaining a narrow majority in the House.

The big downside is that it would create a critical deadline at the start of the Trump presidency, which could cost him valuable time in confirming his Senate nominees and in the major party-line bill that Republicans are considering to extend its tax cuts and advance its immigration. and the Border Security Program.

We have to do a lot of things at once, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said of the first 100 days of Trump's second term. We would walk and chew gum.

Some Republicans would have preferred not to get bogged down in a funding deadline at the start of the new Trump presidency.

There are many things I would prefer. But in reality, we're not going to come up with a budget between now and Christmas. That's not going to happen, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told NBC News. I expect we will have a CR probably until mid-March. I expect CR to be pretty thin.”

Kennedy added that Congress would likely attach “$30 [billion] “It won’t be enough, but it will be enough to get us started,” he said.

Funding the government is typically a complicated process that requires bipartisan support because bills are subject to the Senate's 60-vote threshold. Democrats have significant power to shape legislation regardless of the deadline; they now hold the majority, and starting next year, Republicans will have 53 senators, a far cry from the 60 needed to control the process themselves.

Another dynamic is that passing another massive Christmas funding package would be a failure for many House Republicans, and it could jeopardize House Speaker Mike Johnson's bid for re-election to the position on January 3, especially with the already thin Republican majority shrinking even further. .

Another long-running fight between the speakers could also complicate Trump's presidency, albeit in different ways.

Johnson's office had no comment on the length of the CR, saying it had not yet been resolved.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, senior member of the Appropriations Committee, which drafts the funding bills, said there is little time left.

Once they decide what they're going to do if they're going to try to pass one of these appropriations bills before or if they're going to do a CR for all of them until March, I mean, that's the real debate. We can't achieve them all,” he said. “We could probably negotiate if we got an overall figure. We could probably negotiate several bills, maybe seven or eight, and finish them by the 20th, but we would have to get that number pretty quickly.

So, I assume, and this is strictly my assumption, that we will do a CR for everyone until the end of March,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/congress-faces-shutdown-dilemma-mess-trumps-first-100-days-rcna182084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos