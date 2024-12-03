Velosos transferred to DoJ-Indonesia meeting





The Indonesian government requested a face-to-face meeting with the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday ahead of the imminent transfer of Filipina death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines. This was revealed by Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, who said the meeting was requested by the Indonesian government in a letter to the Justice Ministry. Vasquez said the meeting would take place between Indonesia's Minister of Human Rights and Corrections and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. The secretary and I may go (to Indonesia) this Friday and I think it will deal with the details of a possible transfer, so I am going with the secretary to finish this urgent matter, Vasquez added. He said he might ask to see Veloso while he is detained in Indonesia. Veloso was sentenced to death after being arrested upon arriving in Indonesia with 2.5 kilograms of heroin in her luggage. Veloso was scheduled to be executed by firing squad in April 2015, but Indonesian President Joko Widodo granted a reprieve to allow Philippine authorities to pursue criminal charges against her illegal recruiters. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier announced that an agreement had been reached between the Philippines and Indonesia for the transfer of Veloso to Philippine jurisdiction. Velosos' sister repatriated Meanwhile, Maritess Veloso, sister of Mary Jane and an overseas Filipino worker who was allegedly sexually abused by her employer in Saudi Arabia, was repatriated to the Philippines. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Tuesday (December 3) that Maritess arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday (November 29). DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that despite Maritess's return, efforts to obtain justice for her continue. We are working with the Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar, where his claims are still pending, he said.

