Xi calls for advancing strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal during Nepalese PM's visit to Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, December 3, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Beijing on Tuesday, pledging efforts to advance its strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal.

Expressing appreciation for Oli's firm commitment to promoting friendship between the two sides over a long period, Xi said China and Nepal, linked by the same mountains and rivers, are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and that bilateral relations have remained healthy. and constant development.

Noting that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China places Nepal in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work with Nepal to consolidate their traditional friendship and promote new progress in China's progress. -Strategic cooperative partnership in Nepal characterized by lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

Stressing that China respects Nepal's choice to follow a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi said China supports Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is ready to work with Nepal to consolidate strategic mutual trust and provide constant support on issues concerning each other's core interests, he added.

Xi expressed China's willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Nepal, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as ports, transport, electricity networks and communications.

China is willing to continue to provide assistance to Nepal's economic and social development within its capabilities, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Nepal, Xi said.

He noted that China supports Nepal's declaration that 2025 will be the Year of Nepal Travel to China and encourages Nepali friends to travel to China for business, tourism and study.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with Nepal at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, aiming to uphold the common interests of developing countries, Xi said.

Oli said that as a friend of China, Nepal is deeply proud and inspired by China's remarkable development achievements, and hopes to learn from China's experience to boost its own development.

Noting that there are no problems, only friendship, between Nepal and China, Mr. Oli thanked China for its valuable support to Nepal. Nepal welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country and deepen cooperation in various fields, he said.

Xizang and Taiwan constitute inalienable parts of Chinese territory, Mr. Oli said. Stressing that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, he said the country will not allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities or to harm China's interests, and that Nepal opposed any foreign interference in China's internal affairs.

A joint statement from the People's Republic of China and Nepal was also issued on Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji also held talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Beijing on Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Aim for further progress

As the two neighboring countries mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, experts expect Oli's visit to take bilateral ties to a new height, deepen traditional friendship by accelerating cooperation practice in various fields and strengthens the coordination of the two parties on regional issues of common interest.

While some Indian media claimed that Oli broke the “tradition” of a Nepali leader by visiting China first rather than India, experts stressed that cooperation between China and Nepal is not aimed no third party, but that both are still committed to promoting regional development, peace and stability.

Hu Zhiyong, a researcher at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said the choice of China as the first foreign country to visit after Oli took office in July shows that the government Nepalese attaches great importance to China. relations with Nepal and considers the development of relations with China as the main direction of its diplomatic work.

Qian Feng, director of the research department of the Institute of National Strategy at Tsinghua University, said making Nepal's economy “catch the express train” of China's high-quality economic development is the main objective of his visit.

China and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative in May 2017. President Xi paid a state visit to Nepal in October 2019.

Qian said that due to political changes in Nepal and the impact of the pandemic, some cooperation between the two countries cannot be implemented smoothly. “PM Oli hopes to make up for lost time.”

Besides his meetings with Chinese leaders, the Nepalese prime minister is expected to address the Nepal-China Business Forum and deliver a speech at Peking University, according to a statement from the Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For China, Nepal is not only an important partner of the BRI, but also plays, as a close and friendly neighbor, an important role in contributing to maintaining social security and stability in the ethnic areas of Xizang , Qian said.

Do not target third parties

Indian media closely followed Oli's visit to China. Calling Oli a “pro-China leader”, Indian media outlet Hindustan Times noted that Oli had broken with “the usual practice of Nepali prime ministers making India their first destination in the neighborhood after taking office, while the media reported that he had not received an invitation.” of New Delhi.”

India's Business Standard described Oli as a “veteran communist politician” who “seeks to reduce his traditional dependence on India.” The outlet also raised “debt concerns” over a $216 million loan from China to build an international airport in Pokhara.

The development of bilateral relations between China and Nepal is in the fundamental interests of the two nations and their people and leaves no room for any third party to sow discord over this issue, Qian said.

China respects Nepal's right to independent development and hopes that India, which has significant influence over Nepal, will refrain from interfering and interfering in Nepal as in the past, Qian said.

For Hu, the friendly development of China-Nepal relations is objectively of great significance to strengthening China's influence in South Asia. But some in India are too nervous and sensitive about the Nepali Prime Minister's visit to China.

“New Delhi should not excessively interpret China-Nepal cooperation, which does not target any third party. On the contrary, the cooperation is conducive to promoting common regional development and safeguarding regional stability.”

Hu pointed out that many South Asian countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, have achieved their own development by participating in BRI projects. “The Belt and Road is a big cake for cooperation. Nepal also wants to share the cake,” Hu said.

According to official statistics, China is Nepal's second largest trading partner. The bilateral trade volume between China and Nepal in 2023 was $1.8 billion, an increase of 9.1 percent year-on-year. From January to August 2024, the trade volume between China and Nepal amounted to $1.28 billion, an increase of 18% year-on-year.

Bilateral trade between China and Nepal accounts for 17 percent of Nepal's total, according to Xinhua news agency, citing Ramesh Aryal, deputy director general of the customs department of Nepal's Finance Ministry. Meanwhile, India is Nepal's largest trading partner, accounting for more than 65 percent of its total trade, the Kathmandu Post reported.

“Given China's growing strength and influence, especially as China and Nepal both seek to establish closer cooperative relations, China's share is bound to increase further. But the India's trend to become Nepal's most influential economic partner is also long-standing, given the geographical and cultural advantages of India's relationship with Nepal,” Qian said.

In fact, in terms of cooperation with Nepal, the two major countries together play a more positive role in helping their common neighbor develop its economy and improve the livelihoods of its people, rather than adopting a narrow and to fall into a vicious competitive relationship, Qian commented.