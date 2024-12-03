Metas Mark Zuckerberg seeks active role in Donald Trump's tech policy





Meta admitted it had been too harsh on moderating some content in the past, in an overture to Donald Trump as its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, seeks to take an active role in shaping debates over the technology policy with the new American administration.

Sir Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Metas, said the social media platform had already gone a little too far when moderating pandemic-related content, a concession that appears intended to appease the president-elect, who has repeatedly accused the company of censorship and silencing conservatives. speech.

Clegg's comments come as Silicon Valley executives battle to curry favor with Trump, who in the past has repeatedly clashed with what he sees as a left-wing constituency that funded his opponents and censored it.

In a briefing with reporters, Clegg said Zuckerberg wants to play an active role in the discussions any administration must have about maintaining U.S. leadership in technology.

This leadership is extremely important given all the geostrategic uncertainties looming around the world, and in particular the central role that AI plays. [artificial intelligence] will play, he added.

Zuckerberg, who is investing in AI as Meta races to become a leader in the field, had dinner last week with Trump at his Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago. Meta said Zuckerberg was grateful for the invitation, adding: “This is an important time for the future of American innovation.

Executives at the biggest tech companies have rushed to build relationships with Trump since his decisive election victory last month. Many of them have been the subject of significant regulatory investigations and antitrust threats amid the crackdown by Joe Biden's Democratic administration.

Meta will have to navigate an increasingly complex political landscape. Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of rival social media platform X, is one of Trump's closest advisers after investing millions of dollars in his reelection campaign and is expected to help shape federal AI policy and technology.

Trump also previously said he would not ban TikTok upon his return to the White House in an effort to preserve competition in a market dominated by Meta, and that he would consider reviewing regulations regarding social media moderation.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said he wanted to remain neutral during this US election cycle and also reduced political content on Metas platforms as part of an effort to avoid getting drawn into the partisan fray.

However, he shocked some Democrats, as well as internal staff, when he wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan in August accusing the Biden administration of pressuring Meta to it censors some Covid-19 content during the pandemic.

Clegg said that while the social media platform had focused on reducing the prevalence of harmful content, Zuckerberg wanted a continued focus on doubling down on efforts to improve accuracy and accuracy with which we follow our rules.

He added: We are fully aware, as users have rightly raised their voices and complained that we sometimes apply excessive measures, make mistakes and remove or restrict content that is innocuous or innocent.

