Is Trump planning to pardon himself after taking the White House? His top advisor says it would be something





In May, Donald Trump was convicted in the New York financial silence case. However, special prosecutors dismissed the two federal criminal charges brought against him in separate court filings after his presidential election victory.

The controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's pardon has raised questions about whether the president-elect could actually free himself from all legal trouble.

A New York judge has indefinitely stayed Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case.

In a court ruling, Judge Juan Merchan allowed Trump's lawyers to move to dismiss the case. Trump was convicted of 34 charges of fabricating business records. The ruling overturned last month's conviction.

Following the decision, prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office informed Merchan that they favored a postponement of the sentencing date so that Trump's lawyers could attempt to have the case dismissed entirely. affair.

However, the prosecutor's office also stated that it would oppose this request for dismissal.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers, including Todd Blanche, have argued that the case should be dismissed immediately.

In a letter to Merchan, Blanche, whom Trump recently named second person at the Justice Department, and attorney Emil Bove said that Trump, as president-elect, is completely immune from any criminal proceedings.

Last year, Trump was charged with possessing and concealing sensitive documents and attempting to rig the 2020 election. Jack Smith, the Justice Department's special prosecutor, withdrew the charges but left open the possibility may they be resurrected later. So now the question here is whether Trump will pardon himself after taking the White House as the 47th president.

Will the new President Trump pardon himself?

Top Trump adviser Jason Miller was recently asked on CNN whether the president-elect would drop federal charges against him after taking office.

It would never be something I would weigh in on. This would be something the legal team could discuss. And again, President Trump did nothing wrong, Miller said.

Trump has the power to pardon himself after becoming president, which could put an end to his legal problems for good. When asked if Trump would do it.

Also read: Hunter Biden breaks silence after presidential pardon: 'Will never accept clemency'

Here's what the Constitution says about forgiveness

It is unclear whether a president's self-pardon would be legal, as it would be unprecedented. Should Trump attempt this, his legal problems will not be resolved, according to USA Today.

Only federal cases can receive a presidential pardon, not states. Under the Constitution, the president has the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment. The Constitution Annotated states that this clause restricts the pardon power by omitting civil suits and state criminal charges.

Trump said in a previous interview that the last thing I would do is grant myself a pardon, according to NBC News, although his lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the president could probably pardon himself if he were in the White House.

