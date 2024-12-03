Jokowi said after being asked by 84 candidates in the regional elections: Who am I?





SURAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, admitted to providing support or approval to at least 84 candidate pairs in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father admitted that he had supported candidates in the regional elections before his retirement as president. Jokowi said support for regional head candidates varies, from receiving them as guests to making support videos for certain pairs of candidates. “I didn't count (how many candidates were supported), but as far as I remember, we approved 84,” Jokowi said at his home in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Surakarta City, Tuesday (12 /03/2024). Also read: Central Java Regional Police Places Aipda Robig in Patsus and Immediately Receives Labfor Exam Results Today One of the candidates supported by Jokowi is Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, who is contesting the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial elections. Candidate Luthfi-Yasin is also leading in the 2024 Central Java regional elections on the basis of various quick count results. Nevertheless, Jokowi stressed that the success of the candidate couples was the result of their own hard work, not just the support of the former Surakarta mayor. Jokowi believed that the candidate pairs he supported were able to consolidate political support in their respective regions and win not by their numbers. “I am open to everyone, if someone wins, it is not because of support,” Jokowi was quoted as saying. Kompas.com. “Being able to reach out, communicate well with the community and be accepted is not because of me. Who am I?” Also read: Puan doesn't say much when asked about Jokowi's status in the PDIP: what is it? Previously, Jokowi admitted that dozens of regional leadership candidates had contacted him for support before election day for the 2024 simultaneous parliamentary elections. This was conveyed by Jokowi after meeting with Ridwan Kamil in the Cempaka Putih area, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18/). 2024) evening. Jokowi admitted that he met Ridwan Kamil because he was invited to Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father admitted supporting Ridwan Kamil in the 2024 Jakarta regional elections.

