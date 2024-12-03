MK Stalin holds talks with PM Modi, demands central team to assess damage









YEARS |

Updated: December 03, 2024 11:17 EAST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]December 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to inquire about the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal. CM Stalin reiterated his demand that a central team be tasked with assessing the damage caused by the cyclonic storm.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me on phone and inquired about the severe damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said on X.

The CM said he briefed the Prime Minister about the work being done by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Fengal.

“I informed our Prime Minister that the state government was effectively dealing with the disaster and providing relief to the affected people. I reiterated my letter requesting that a central team be sent to carry out a detailed assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Fengal, which caused great suffering to the people of Tamil Nadu,” CM Stalin said.

“I strongly believe that the Prime Minister will immediately consider this request from Tamil Nadu and take appropriate action,” CM Stalin said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu due to floods caused by cyclonic storm Fengal.

Earlier, CM Stalin urged PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation works. He had urged the Union government to commission a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

The chief minister said the cyclone inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural land and damaged critical infrastructure in the state.

“Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented devastation in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, flooding 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural land and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the scale of destruction, I “urges honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from NDRF immediately to assist in emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts,” Stalin posted on X.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal.

“All schools in Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, due to heavy rains,” district magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya announced on Tuesday.

CM Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpours in Thiruvannamalai district.

“I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have directed that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund,” a said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. » said MP Stalin in a press release.

This happened after seven people, including five children, were trapped underground in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai. According to the press release, the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena (27). The family resided on 11th Street in VOC Nagar. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/mk-stalin-speaks-to-pm-modi-requests-for-central-team-to-assess-damages20241203111745/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos