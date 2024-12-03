Xi calls for advancing strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal





President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, December 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, urging him to make efforts to advance its strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal. Expressing appreciation for Oli's firm commitment to promoting friendship between the two sides over a long period, Xi said China and Nepal, linked by the same mountains and rivers, are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and that bilateral relations are good. maintained healthy and regular development. Noting that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China places Nepal in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work with Nepal to consolidate their traditional friendship and promote new progress in China's progress. -Strategic cooperative partnership in Nepal characterized by lasting friendship for development and prosperity. Stressing that China respects Nepal's choice to follow a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi said China supports Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is ready to work with Nepal to consolidate strategic mutual trust and provide constant support on issues concerning each other's core interests, he added. Xi expressed China's willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Nepal, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as ports, transport, electricity networks and communications. China is willing to continue to provide assistance to Nepal's economic and social development within its capabilities, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Nepal, Xi said. He noted that China supports Nepal's declaration that 2025 will be the Year of Nepal Travel to China and encourages Nepali friends to travel to China for business, tourism and study. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Nepal at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, aiming to uphold the common interests of developing countries, Xi said. Oli said that as a friend of China, Nepal is deeply proud and inspired by China's remarkable development achievements, and hopes to learn from China's experience to boost its own development. Noting that there are no problems, only friendship, between Nepal and China, Mr. Oli thanked China for its valuable support to Nepal. Nepal welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country and deepen cooperation in various fields, he said. Xizang and Taiwan constitute inalienable parts of Chinese territory, Mr. Oli said. Stressing that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, he said the country will not allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities or to harm China's interests, and that Nepal opposed any foreign interference in China's internal affairs. A joint statement from the People's Republic of China and Nepal was also issued on Tuesday.

