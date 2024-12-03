President Prabowo optimistic about maintaining food security, Bapanas helps maintain year-end food inflation trends

Swadayaonline.com – Guiding a food policy that promotes the interests of the people and national sovereignty was one of President Prabowo Subianto's orders during the Cabinet Plenary Session at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday (02/12/2024). President Prabowo also welcomed the implementation of measures in the food sector during 2024, which is a continuation of the program of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

“I feel that all around the world, people feel that we continue to be committed to always being with the people, with the national interests. We are continuing the foundations laid by the previous president. Thank you (for) our steps at the end of 2024 “, thanks to the previous support of President Joko Widodo, we were able to overcome this year which was not easy because we faced both El Niño and La Niña,” explained the Head of State.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the team of the Coordinating Minister for Food and to all the Ministers who deal with food. During our last restricted meeting a few days ago, I received an explanation very encouraging, our food production has increased, our food reserves are probably the largest in several years “This (rice) in our warehouse, I think, is close to 2 million tonnes and that is very likely and I believe that. 'in 2025, we will no longer import rice,” he continued.

For this achievement, President Prabowo also expressed his appreciation and expressed optimism that Indonesia would become stronger in terms of food security. “My thanks also go to the Minister of Agriculture and his team, to Bulog, to the National Food Agency, to all elements of the Minister of State Enterprises and State Enterprises. We are now in an increasingly strong position and in the future we will be even stronger in We will not only be freed from the importation of rice, but we must be freed from the importation of all commodities food”, underlined the president.

In line with the President's order, NFA Chief Arief Prasetyo Adi believes that food inflation conditions until the end of 2024 will be stable and will not skyrocket. “Towards the end of the year, the government already has a formula for the programs that will be implemented. Throughout the year, we implemented it and President Prabowo also established a food program for the first 2 months of 2025”, explained Arief in Jakarta Tuesday (03/12/2024).

“We see that monthly food inflation in November increased from -0.11 percent previously to 1.07 percent. For December, rice food aid totaling 220,000 tons at P22 million (recipients of food aid) will be distributed again by Bulog After that “It will continue in January and February 2025, in order to also take advantage of the growth in rice inflation”, explained. Arief.

The government has managed to control the level of food inflation at the end of each year for the past 3 years. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the inflation rate of price components fluctuates on a monthly basis, dominated by food raw materials. In December 2023, inflation was 1.42 percent.

This figure is lower than the monthly food inflation of December 2022, which at that time was 2.24 percent and December 2021 at 2.32 percent. At the same time, the latest monthly food inflation conditions in November 2024 improved to 1.07 percent.

At the same time, rice inflation conditions at the end of each year tend to be stable and within the corridor consistent with the government's target. At the end of 2022, the rice inflation rate will be 2.30 percent and will be the highest in the year. Then at the end of 2023, it will be 0.48 percent. Even so, rice experienced deflation in November 2024 to 0.45.

Thanks to the rice-based food aid program (banpang), whose deployment began in December 2024 and will continue in January and February 2025, the government estimates that rice inflation will be stable and once again under control. There is an adjustment of the PBP amount to 16 million for banpang rice in 2025 because there are several justifications.

The first factor is due to a decrease in the percentage of poor people. According to the BPS, the number of poor people in March 2024 will be 25.22 million people. This figure decreased by 0.68 million people in March 2023 and by 1.14 million people in September 2022.

Furthermore, in order to carry out a more targeted program, it is necessary to use data from deciles 1 and 2 plus single elderly people and poor KK (head of household) women. The amount of data in P3KE (Targeting the Acceleration of Elimination of Extreme Poverty) is 14 million.

Apart from this, there are also other programs that widely target society in 2025, such as Free Nutritious Meals (MBG). Other support programs such as the Food Supply and Price Stabilization Program (SPHP) for rice will also continue to be implemented by the government next year. The target was increased to 1.5 million tonnes per year. This way, people in the market will be able to find good quality rice from Perum Bulog more easily at affordable prices. HNFA