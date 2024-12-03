The massive index that trumps expulsion and budgetary threats is nonsense





President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport millions of people in an unprecedented crackdown on undocumented migrants.

His billionaire MAGA lieutenant, Elon Musk, said he would find unprecedented trillions to cut federal spending.

Wall Street thinks they are delusional, projecting that both will accomplish, at best, only a fraction of what they threaten.

A Goldman Sachs survey, released Sunday, found that only 6% of investors think net immigration will end up being negative under Trump. In other words, they expect more people to continue entering the United States rather than leaving.

Although Trump will be able to issue executive orders on immigration, he will have to deal with a slight Republican advantage in Congress to pass permanent reform.

Any action is also expected to face legal challenges. The California Legislature met Monday for a special session to discuss a proposed $25 million legal fund to protect the state from Trump.

During Trump's first term, the California Department of Justice filed more than 100 lawsuits against his administration's policies.

More than a fifth of investors told Goldman they believe immigration under Trump will exceed the pre-pandemic rate of about 1 million a year.

Musk's plan to help Trump chainsaw government spending cuts under the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a presidential commission he is set to lead alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, faces almost as much skepticism.

Only 10% of investors told Goldman they thought DOGE would be able to find $400 billion or more in annual spending cuts, while Elon Musk claimed he would find $2 trillion to cut out of the $6.7 trillion federal budget. Another ten percent of investors expect DOGE to manage a more modest $200 billion to $400 billion.

Four in 10 investors, the most receptive to any option, said they expected Musk to see, at best, insignificant or modest spending reductions, Goldman Sachs said.

Experts have also questioned Musk's plans, given that interest payments, which cannot be reduced, represent 13% of the budget, and that Trump has promised not to touch key social programs like security social security and health insurance, which represent half of all public spending.

That goal, which represents 31 percent of annual U.S. spending and 7 percent of U.S. GDP, is pure fantasy, Harvard economist Jeffrey Frankel wrote last month. Suppose they go totally draconian, starting with completely abolishing the Department of Education, as Trump has pledged to do. This would reduce total spending by 4 percent.

