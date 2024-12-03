After months of dysfunction and communication problems, is the Starmer method finally working? | Rafael Behr

IIf Rishi Sunak had clung to power until the very end of the five-year term won by Boris Johnson in 2019, he would still be Prime Minister today. He had until January 28 next year to hold the elections. The equivalent deadline for Keir Starmer is August 21, 2029. This is a horizon beyond the reach of reliable political forecasts, even if the second half of this decade proves less volatile than the first. More turbulence seems more likely.

But Labour's majority is much bigger than that lost by Sunak and Starmer's character contains none of the traits that made Johnson such a source of chaos. With only 121 Conservative MPs, Kemi Badenoch will struggle to make a big impact in Parliament. She must also compete for relevance and attention with Nigel Farage, inflated by proximity to Donald Trump.

There is not much that can be predicted in the coming years, but it can be assumed that the government will have unlimited power to turn its agenda into law. This should be a triviality and hardly worth emphasizing. But the stability of the Labor position is shrouded in a fog of bad news, pensioners angry and poorly treated one week; the next day, furious farmers.

It doesn't help that most media treat the mere fact of a Labor government as an offense against nature. Beyond this bias, there is a feeling of residual frenzy at Westminster, as if everyone is still subject to the political rhythm imposed by frenzied Tories hurtling towards defeat. Starmers' politics have a different pulse. It is the rhythm of a parliamentary cycle, and not the breathless ticking of social networks.

People who have worked closely with the Labor leader say he is remarkably indifferent to bad press. This is commendable when it allows you to sustainably focus on longer-term goals. It is a liability if it means giving up control of the discourse on the effectiveness and ethics of government, fueling Labor MPs' nervousness about the situation. lower their ratings in the polls since the elections.

Those close to the center speak largely of the early dysfunction of the No. 10 chains of command; poisonous office politics; operational stagnation has been resolved since the departure of Sue Gray and her replacement by Morgan McSweeney as the Prime Minister's chief of staff. Starmer seems to have understood that you cannot counter a chorus of jeers with dignified silence. We now have the feeling that Downing Street, even if it is not yet at the heart of the news, has a more professional vision.

A speech Thursday aims to bring new clarity to the government's agenda. The missions that Starmer has previously cited as a guiding objective will be quantified with milestones to be achieved as part of a plan to reduce NHS waiting lists; less crime; decline in immigration; more houses; children starting school are ready to learn. Progress in certain areas will be measurable through specific objectives.

Labor strategists say it is a long-planned execution of a project that began in opposition and not a revival. But it is difficult to escape this word when you have to tell voters what they can expect from a Prime Minister five months after his election.

This delay is partly a function of the speed of the learning curve during the transition from opposition to power. Vertical, obviously. There has also been plenty of cogwheeling as ministers discover the limits of Britain's archaic government machinery. This is why Starmer is talking about a complete overhaul of the state as part of his plan. He expresses the frustration that any prime minister feels when he discovers that Levers No. 10 do not energize a smart, integrated state, generating change on the ground that voters perceive as an improvement in the way the country is run.

This is not a partisan issue, but it took on a venomous tone under the Tories, as an ideological neurosis in the face of an idle, obstructive civil service that hated Brexit, was captured by a gang of nefarious interests and worked too often from home. The first task of the new Labor ministers was to restore confidence among harassed and demoralized civil servants. But they also see that the less paranoid criticisms of some of their predecessors were justified: that the civil service is ill-equipped to take risks and to innovate; suspicious of outside expertise; intellectually calcified in silos within silos. It is not intended to tackle social problems which extend between traditional departmental competences.

There is no enthusiasm in Labor circles for Dominic Cummings, but some ministers recognize a core of rationality in the anti-bureaucratic agenda that Johnson's chief of staff has pursued with narcissistic abandon. The task, they say, is to extract the healthy essence and apply it in the form of reform rather than vandalism.

Supporters of the new cabinet secretary, Chris Wormald, say he is the ideal man to strike that balance: a seasoned public servant and pragmatic problem-solver, Starmerite in spirit, who can be trusted to take on a institutional overhaul without destroying everything. Skeptics say this means ineffective tinkering.

Another complaint is that the Prime Minister's plan looks like a revival of New Labour's goal-driven service delivery, which achieved results on the desired metrics but at a cost in perverse consequences elsewhere. Liz Lloyd, Starmers' recently recruited director of policy and innovation, was Tony Blair's deputy chief of staff. Michael Barber, the former head of Blairs delivery unit, also advises the current Prime Minister. Proponents of the Blairite model counter that no subsequent administration has found a better way to get results from Whitehall. Conservatives gave up trying and broke things instead.

Lurking in the background of these conversations is the question of Starmer’s inscrutable reticence as a storyteller. He doesn't cultivate emotional investment in the journey he's trying to take. No one seriously denies that this is a problem. But since telegenic charisma is not something people suddenly acquire at the age of 62, there seems no point in complaining about the Prime Minister's lack of charisma. He gained power through other qualities, including his ability to identify what is wrong or wrong and to bring about change with unsentimental brutality.

When Labor MPs worry about their rocky start to government, they remind themselves that Starmer has form when it comes to getting it right by getting it wrong first. There was no majestic sweep to victory, just a dogged, dogged strategy to remove obstacles in his path. He always said he had a 10-year mission and currently only has five to work with. He knows he won't get a second term if voters can't count the benefits of the first in their pockets and feel them in the public services they use. He also knows that this will only happen if the state's transmission mechanisms work better. It may not be a heart-swelling song of hope, but that doesn't preclude it from being part of a viable re-election strategy.

Of course, it is easier to predict failure when the horizon is clouded by global crises and economic shocks of the type that ruin existing governments. Starmer's stilted manner and heavy-handed style make it difficult to present him as a leader with an exceptional and revolutionary ability to weather the coming storm. But there's also something in his record that means you just can't rule him out.