Donald Trump did not win by a historic landslide. It's time to nip this lie in the bud | Mehdi Hasan





Do you remember the big lie? In 2020, Donald Trump lost the presidential election, so Republicans just brazenly lied and insisted he won.

In 2024, we are witnessing a new post-election lie from the Republican Party. Trump not only won, they say, but he won big. He won a landslide victory. He won a historic mandate for his Maga program.

And it was of course Trump himself, on election night, who was the first to spread this grandiose and self-serving lie, calling his victory a political victory the likes of which our country has never seen before and claiming that America gave us unprecedented and powerful power. mandate.

Republican politicians, masters of message discipline, quickly followed suit. Rep. Elise Stefanik called her victory a historic landslide while Sen. John Barrasso called Trump a huge landslide. On November 5, voters decisively elected Donald Trump with a mandate for radical change, and they deserve to get it, Doge co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy wrote in the Wall Street Journal on November 20. november.

None of this is true. Yes, Trump won the popular vote and the electoral college. Yes, the Republicans won the Senate and the House. But unlike the Republican speeches, jaw-dropping headlines and searing pronouncements of the mainstream media (brilliant, rout, stunning victory), there was really nothing historic or enormous about the margin of victory. .

Repeat after me: there was no landslide. There was no rash. No radical mandate was given to Trump by the electorate. The numbers don't lie.

Let's first consider the popular vote. Yes, Trump became the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote. However, according to results from CNN, the Cook Political Report and the New York Times, he did not win a majority of votes. Barack Obama did it in 2008 and 2012. Joe Biden did it in 2020. But Donald Trump did not achieve it in 2024.

And the former president's margin of victory over Harris is a tiny 1.6 percentage points, smaller than that of all but two winning presidents since 1888: John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Richard M. Nixon in 1968, as analyzed by the New York Times. noted last month. In fact, of the 55 presidential elections in which the winner of the popular vote has become president, 49 of them have been won by a margin greater than Trump won in 2024.

We actually know what a tidal wave in the popular vote looks like: Democrat Lyndon Johnson beat Republican Barry Goldwater in 1964 by a whopping margin of 22.6 percentage points!

Second, consider the electoral college. Trump won 307 votes, 37 more than needed to secure victory in the Electoral College. But that's still far less than what Bill Clinton won in 1992 (370) and 1996 (379) and far less than what Barack Obama won in 2008 (365) and 2012 (332). And that's quite similar to what Trump himself won in 2016 (304) and what Biden won in 2020 (306). Trump's margin of victory in the Electoral College ranks 44th out of the 60 presidential elections in American history.

We actually know what a landslide Electoral College victory looks like: Republican Ronald Reagan was re-elected with a whopping 525 Electoral College votes in 1984!

By the way, did you know that Trump won the crucial blue wall states: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by 231,000 votes? So, if only 116,000 voters in these three swing states, or 0.7% of the total, had switched from Trump to Harris, the vice president would have won the electoral college and the presidency!

Third, consider the so-called coattails effect, in which a presidential candidate's massive margin of victory also increases his party's numbers in Congress. In 2024, Republicans flipped the Senate and retained the House, but Trump still ended up having limited impact, to cite the New York Times analysis. Of the five battleground states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania) that held Senate elections in November, the Republican candidate triumphed in only one of them (David McCormick in Pennsylvania, per 16,000 votes ahead). The Democrats kept the other four.

So where were Trump's coattails in the Senate?

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, Republicans retained control of the chamber with the help of a highly partisan and undemocratic gerrymander in North Carolina, approved by a conservative-majority state Supreme Court. They are on track to achieve what CNN election analyst Harry Enten calls a small, record majority.

So where were Trump's ponytails in the House?

And yet, the president-elect and his army of Republican courtiers cannot help but boast about the tidal wave that did not happen. You almost have to admire their nerve.

But there is also a method to their megalomania. As political scientist Julia Azari has observed, when a president and party claim a wide-ranging mandate, it is historically linked to an unprecedented expansion of presidential power and can become a means of making an unchecked executive appear to follow the popular will.

Trump, president with 49.9%, does not represent the popular will. Yes, he won the election fair and square and won the popular vote for the first time, but if we want to stop him from expanding his power in the Oval Office, we must resist this new Republican election lie. We must not allow him to pretend that he has some sort of special mandate over controversial policies and personnel.

Repeat after me: There is nothing unique or unprecedented about last month's election outcome. Republicans may feel like they have won a huge victory over Democrats. And Trump might think his election victory was historic. But, to borrow a phrase from the right, facts don't care about feelings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/dec/03/donald-trump-historic-landslide-win-lie

