Sam Altman supports Donald Trump to help America defeat China in the AI ​​race





As the AI ​​race continues, Altman places his faith in the outgoing president, saying he believes Trump will champion America's artificial intelligence.

Like many other CEOs of major technology companies, Altman has stressed the need for the United States to stay ahead of its Chinese rivals in key technologies, including AI.

Posting congratulations to Trump after the Republican candidates' re-election last month, Altman added in an article on democratic.

In an interview this weekend, Altman was optimistic on this point: infrastructure in the United States is extremely important. AI is a little different from other types of software in that it requires huge amounts of infrastructure: energy, computer chips, data centers.

We need to build this here, and we need to have the best AI infrastructure in the world so we can be at the forefront of technology and capabilities.

I believe President-elect Trump will be very good at this, Altman told Fox Business on Sunday. I look forward to working with his administration on this.

It seems to us that this is going to be very important; it looks like this will be one of those unusually important moments in [the] history of technology, and we are convinced that the United States and its allies must take the lead.

it is extremely important that the United States maintains its lead in developing AI based on democratic values.

Sam Altman (@sama) November 6, 2024

Of course, Altman isn't the only Big Tech CEO to present his case to the new administration.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been at the front of the line, while figures like Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg have recently met with Team Trump.

Unfortunately for Altman, Trump's new head of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) is something of an enemy.

Musk, who donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the Trump campaign and won the government department and a reversal of EV rhetoric, has been a persistent critic of OpenAI and Altman.

Let's not forget that the richest man in the world was one of the founders of OpenAI, but after leaving the company he started a rival and then sued the company he helped start .

The Vance problem

Another issue on Altman's agenda will be Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Vance has previously questioned whether major players like OpenAI and Meta are pushing for regulation because they believe it will ultimately benefit them.

Regulations could, Vance fears, prevent new entrants from entering artificial intelligence markets and simply help solidify some of the players already running the game.

Altman, whose work at OpenAI made him a billionaire, countered that his company was a very recent relative newcomer.

While it's true that OpenAI is nowhere near the multibillion-dollar market capitalizations of the Mercenary Seven, its rivals might raise eyebrows at Altman's humility. After all, this is a company that received billions of dollars from Microsoft.

“I think it's very important for America's innovation economy and for our position in the world that we enable our small businesses to do what they do,” Altman continued.

I think one of the most special things about this country is our ability to repeatedly lead the way in innovation and to repeatedly imagine the future of technology, science, progress, and to benefit from the enormous growth that results from it.

In fact, the 39-year-old CEO even seemed to support Vance's view that regulation should not hinder grassroots innovation, adding: As a country, we really don't want to do anything that will hinder our small businesses or make their job more difficult.

