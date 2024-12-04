Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends Thai National Day Reception_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China





On December 2, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong attended, upon invitation, the National Day reception hosted by the Thai Embassy in China and had friendly exchanges with the Minister to the Thai Prime Minister Chusak Sirinil, who came specially to Beijing to welcome the Buddha tooth relic for its trip to Thailand to be enshrined, and Thai Ambassador to China Chatchai Viriyavejakul. Sun Weidong extended his congratulations on the occasion of Thailand's National Day and said that under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, steady progress has been made in building a China-Thai community with a shared future. President Xi Jinping recently met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Peru and reached an important joint agreement on deepening China-Thai comprehensive strategic cooperation, charting the path for the development of China-Thai relations. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the “Golden Jubilee of China-Thai Friendship”. China is ready to work with Thailand to realize the important joint agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries, intensify high-level exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, strengthen multilateral coordination and ensure the success of the celebration activities of the establishment. diplomatic relations and push for greater progress in building a Sino-Thai community with a shared future. The Thai side said that the current relationship between Thailand and China enjoys good development momentum. The Thai side thanked the Chinese side for agreeing to the dedication of the Buddha tooth relic in Thailand. Thailand is ready to make joint efforts with China to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to properly prepare for high-level exchanges, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and ensure the success of activities celebrating the establishment of diplomatic relations. diplomatic relations, consolidate the friendship between “Thailand and China as one family”, continuously deepen and consolidate Thailand-China relations, and make positive contributions to regional peace, stability and development.

