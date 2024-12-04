Politics
Prabowo Subianto's leadership promotes economic growth and maritime security
President Prabowo Subianto entered the Indonesian leadership scene with high expectations related to his dual focus on economic growth and national defense. Since taking office, Prabowo has been under pressure to create policies reflecting Indonesia's strategic position amid growing regional tensions, particularly over neighboring China, and to strengthen the country's economy.
Immediately after his inauguration, reports of Chinese coast guard vessels entering Indonesia's disputed waters highlighted the challenges he faces. The Natuna Sea, rich in fish stocks and substantial natural gas reserves, has been the scene of repeated incursions, testing Prabowo's commitment to Indonesia's maritime sovereignty. These waters are part of Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which is often at odds with China's broad territorial claims summarized by the controversial nine-dash line.
While Prabowo's predecessor, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), took a primarily economic, investment-driven approach to China, Prabowo appears ready to reevaluate that position. There is already evidence of this shift as Prabowo has expressed his intention to strengthen Indonesia's naval capabilities, increase military spending, and seek international defense collaborations.
For example, Prabowo's administration aims to significantly increase defense spending, with the budget expected to reach $25 billion by 2024. Such moves indicate that he recognizes the need for Indonesia to not only attract foreign investments, but also to be ready to defend its maritime territory. effectively. This dual approach is seen as necessary by local lawmakers, who view Prabowos' leadership as essential to handling maritime security issues.
Alongside these military strategies, Prabowo also sought to maintain and strengthen Indonesia's economic partnerships. Most recently, he hosted U.S. entrepreneurs at the State House as part of the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council meeting, discussing various initiatives to strengthen business ties and attract foreign investment.
President Prabowo has shown enthusiasm for fostering collaboration with international businesses, emphasizing transparency, anti-corruption measures and sustainable growth in Indonesia's investment climate. ExxonMobil's recent commitment of $15 billion to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology illustrates the type of large-scale investments it aims to attract. Rosan P. Roeslani, Minister of Investment, highlighted the positive outlook for foreign investors under the Prabowos administration, emphasizing stricter law enforcement and the government's commitment to building local capacity through technology transfers.
This focus on economics is not limited to fossil fuels and traditional industries. President Prabowo has illustrated his intention to also address food security, pledging to achieve self-sufficiency by 2025. His administration is pushing for initiatives to improve agricultural productivity to reduce reliance on with regard to rice imports, once again mixing national security with economic pragmatism.
Prabowo's early leaders convey the message of balancing military preparedness and economic revitalization. Yet as he lays out his policy agenda, the ramifications of such strategies require careful analysis. There are notable risks associated with an aggressive pursuit of national security, particularly regarding Indonesia's multifaceted relationship with China. High-level visits and agreements with Beijing, including recent economic partnership agreements, indicate Prabowo's propensity to maintain cordial relations, even as he prepares Indonesia for potential conflicts.
This delicate balancing act challenges not only the government but also Indonesian society, which may view maritime defense as necessary but also fears being alienated from economic partners. Prabowos' image as a continuity candidate, seeking to build on Jokowi's seminal work, is under intense scrutiny as pressure mounts from national defense advocates and economic actors.
So far under his presidency, the coalition's initial tough stance, contrasted by Jokowi's leniency towards China, shows that Indonesia is preparing to strengthen its defenses without withdrawing from economic partnerships. Prabowo's assertion of Indonesia's sovereign rights over the Natuna Sea marks the beginning of what many analysts describe as his assertive foreign policy, embodying his vision of an Indonesia that is not only economically dynamic, but also economically capable. defensive plan.
This changing political climate is not limited to Indonesia's interactions with China. Recently, Prabowos' praise for Jokowi's past leadership amid challenges like El Nino and La Nina reflects his administration's commitment to continuity with respect to early development-oriented domestic policy goals. of his presidency. Although he acknowledges his predecessor's achievements, Prabowo appears determined to forge his own legacy on the international stage.
Prabowo's real challenge will be ensuring Indonesia's stability as economic demand rises and geopolitical tensions escalate. Balancing nascent commercial partnerships with necessary naval expansions will require wise leadership, foresight, and determination. Indonesia finds itself at the crossroads of opportunities and challenges as it charts its path under Prabowos’ leadership.
All of this speaks to the urgent need for Indonesia to change its approach to maritime security, demonstrating to both regional adversaries and global partners its commitment to maintaining its sovereignty. The coming months will be crucial as Prabowo develops precise strategies in line with Indonesia's aspirations to be recognized as a credible maritime power.
Although investors remain optimistic, aided by Prabowos' policies, it will be the implementation and integrity of these plans, through moderate execution and dialogue with global players both adversarial and cooperative, that will determine whether the Indonesia will emerge stronger under his leadership or succumb to the challenges proliferated by his strategic policies. positioning. The hope is that Indonesia will not only secure its economic growth, but also assert its maritime rights and responsibilities, linking its development goals with its national defense.
With ambitious declarations on food security, defense and regional cooperation, President Prabowo Subianto is walking the tightrope of governance, aiming to make Indonesia both an economic powerhouse and a maritime authority. Only time will tell whether these ambitions align effectively to rewrite Indonesia's narrative on the regional and global stage.
