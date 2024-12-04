Syria: the latest proxy war in the Middle East

Escalation in Syria suggests Turkish expansionism and could lead to wider Middle East conflict, says Chris Bambery

The situation unfolding in Syria is indeed very dangerous, as it already involves armed conflict between different states. In particular, Turkey has effectively launched a proxy war.

The Syrian fundamentalist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish-backed armed factions have launched a surprise offensive in northwest Syria, making significant advances towards Aleppo, the country's second largest city.

The HTS offensive came after five years of relative calm in Syria's civil war, but with the country partitioned into three. Most of it is run by the government of Bashar al-Assad, and there are two mini-states, one led by HTS and the other by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main element of which is the Syrian Defense Units. Kurdish people (YPG). The area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces is regularly attacked by the Turkish armed forces.

Added to this mix is ​​the presence of Turkish, American, Iranian and Hezbollah armed forces, as well as Israel, which has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967 and regularly carries out airstrikes in Syria.

The HTS offensive marks the first shift in the front lines dividing Syria's three mini-states in nearly five years and comes after an Israeli warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seized the opportunity offered by Iran and Hezbollah's attention to the Israeli attack on Lebanon, as well as the movement of the best elements of the Syrian army to its border with Lebanon. This is consistent with how it intervened in support of the Libyan government based in Tripoli and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Syrian forces in Aleppo were largely untrained conscripts and when HTS attacked, their resistance quickly collapsed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Operation Counter Aggression was a response to a series of recent attacks by the Syrian government on Idlib, the capital of the HTS mini-state, in violation of agreements to de-escalate the conflict . Ankara has provided military and intelligence support to HTS, while Turkish soldiers, military outposts and infrastructure are firmly entrenched in the region.

Erdogan could also seek to encircle the area controlled by the SDF.

In 2016, Erdogan reached a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Syrian government forces would reoccupy eastern Aleppo in exchange for Turkey invading and seizing an autonomous Kurdish entity in the north of Syria.

The breakdown of this agreement angered Putin. Moscow condemned the HTS capture of Aleppo, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty and reiterating its support for the Syrian government's efforts to restore order in the region. This was quickly followed by Russian airstrikes on HTS positions.

Iran is now sending large-scale ground forces into Syria to support attempts to retake Aleppo.

The scale of Turkish, Russian and Iranian forces on the ground means the conflict could easily escalate.

Omer Ozkizilcik, an associate researcher in Ankara, told the Atlantic Council think tank that Turkey has a “complex and difficult relationship” with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist alliance that led the rebel offensive. last week. “We can clearly say that there was indirect support from Turkey (for the offensive), but no direct involvement from Turkey.”

Lnl Toldirector of the Middle East Institute in Washington and author of a book on Turkey's role in the war in Syria, told the Financial Times that without Turkey's green light, this operation would never be possible.

Charles Lister, an expert at the Middle East Institute in Washington, reported that “the Aleppo offensive was initially planned for mid-October but Turkey put an end to it.”

Ankara only gave the green light after Erdogan's efforts to persuade Assad to include the opposition in his government were rejected. This rejection is due to Turkey's refusal to withdraw its troops from Syria.

The interesting question is to what extent Israel is involved in all this.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out airstrikes on Idlib for the first time, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions.

The last Israeli attacks in Lebanon – before the truce with Hezbollah came into force – concerned crossing points from Lebanon to Syria. These attacks were carried out to prevent Hezbollah from sending reinforcements there.

It is suspected that Turkey and HTS were aware of these Israeli operations. Erdogan has been strong in his rhetoric attacking Israel over Gaza, but he has not cut off oil supplies flowing through Turkey to Israel.

Another factor is that Turkey and the HTS appear eager to attack areas controlled by the SDF. Kurdish forces are allied with the Americans, but Ankara knows that the last time Donald Trump was in the White House, he withdrew US support from them.

On Sunday, they captured Tal Rifaat, a town north of Aleppo and surrounding villages, where some 200,000 Syrian Kurds lived.

A significant change is that Arab states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt have changed their position and made peace with Assad. They all denounced the HTS attack on Aleppo.

So this has all the potential to escalate into a wider conflict and, in many ways, is a continuation of Israel's war against Hezbollah. Turkey feels emboldened: while the cat is away, the mice are playing. American attention is focused on Ukraine and elsewhere, giving Erdogan a chance to assert his regional ambitions.