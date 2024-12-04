Politics
Syria: the latest proxy war in the Middle East
Escalation in Syria suggests Turkish expansionism and could lead to wider Middle East conflict, says Chris Bambery
The situation unfolding in Syria is indeed very dangerous, as it already involves armed conflict between different states. In particular, Turkey has effectively launched a proxy war.
The Syrian fundamentalist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish-backed armed factions have launched a surprise offensive in northwest Syria, making significant advances towards Aleppo, the country's second largest city.
The HTS offensive came after five years of relative calm in Syria's civil war, but with the country partitioned into three. Most of it is run by the government of Bashar al-Assad, and there are two mini-states, one led by HTS and the other by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main element of which is the Syrian Defense Units. Kurdish people (YPG). The area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces is regularly attacked by the Turkish armed forces.
Added to this mix is the presence of Turkish, American, Iranian and Hezbollah armed forces, as well as Israel, which has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967 and regularly carries out airstrikes in Syria.
The HTS offensive marks the first shift in the front lines dividing Syria's three mini-states in nearly five years and comes after an Israeli warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seized the opportunity offered by Iran and Hezbollah's attention to the Israeli attack on Lebanon, as well as the movement of the best elements of the Syrian army to its border with Lebanon. This is consistent with how it intervened in support of the Libyan government based in Tripoli and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Syrian forces in Aleppo were largely untrained conscripts and when HTS attacked, their resistance quickly collapsed.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Operation Counter Aggression was a response to a series of recent attacks by the Syrian government on Idlib, the capital of the HTS mini-state, in violation of agreements to de-escalate the conflict . Ankara has provided military and intelligence support to HTS, while Turkish soldiers, military outposts and infrastructure are firmly entrenched in the region.
Erdogan could also seek to encircle the area controlled by the SDF.
In 2016, Erdogan reached a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Syrian government forces would reoccupy eastern Aleppo in exchange for Turkey invading and seizing an autonomous Kurdish entity in the north of Syria.
The breakdown of this agreement angered Putin. Moscow condemned the HTS capture of Aleppo, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty and reiterating its support for the Syrian government's efforts to restore order in the region. This was quickly followed by Russian airstrikes on HTS positions.
Iran is now sending large-scale ground forces into Syria to support attempts to retake Aleppo.
The scale of Turkish, Russian and Iranian forces on the ground means the conflict could easily escalate.
Omer Ozkizilcik, an associate researcher in Ankara, told the Atlantic Council think tank that Turkey has a “complex and difficult relationship” with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist alliance that led the rebel offensive. last week. “We can clearly say that there was indirect support from Turkey (for the offensive), but no direct involvement from Turkey.”
Lnl Toldirector of the Middle East Institute in Washington and author of a book on Turkey's role in the war in Syria, told the Financial Times that without Turkey's green light, this operation would never be possible.
Charles Lister, an expert at the Middle East Institute in Washington, reported that “the Aleppo offensive was initially planned for mid-October but Turkey put an end to it.”
Ankara only gave the green light after Erdogan's efforts to persuade Assad to include the opposition in his government were rejected. This rejection is due to Turkey's refusal to withdraw its troops from Syria.
The interesting question is to what extent Israel is involved in all this.
Earlier this month, Israel carried out airstrikes on Idlib for the first time, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions.
The last Israeli attacks in Lebanon – before the truce with Hezbollah came into force – concerned crossing points from Lebanon to Syria. These attacks were carried out to prevent Hezbollah from sending reinforcements there.
It is suspected that Turkey and HTS were aware of these Israeli operations. Erdogan has been strong in his rhetoric attacking Israel over Gaza, but he has not cut off oil supplies flowing through Turkey to Israel.
Another factor is that Turkey and the HTS appear eager to attack areas controlled by the SDF. Kurdish forces are allied with the Americans, but Ankara knows that the last time Donald Trump was in the White House, he withdrew US support from them.
On Sunday, they captured Tal Rifaat, a town north of Aleppo and surrounding villages, where some 200,000 Syrian Kurds lived.
A significant change is that Arab states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt have changed their position and made peace with Assad. They all denounced the HTS attack on Aleppo.
So this has all the potential to escalate into a wider conflict and, in many ways, is a continuation of Israel's war against Hezbollah. Turkey feels emboldened: while the cat is away, the mice are playing. American attention is focused on Ukraine and elsewhere, giving Erdogan a chance to assert his regional ambitions.
Before leaving
The ongoing genocide in Gaza, Starmer's austerity and the danger of a resurgence of the far right demonstrate the urgent need for socialist organization and ideas. Counterfire played a central role in the Palestinian revolt and we are committed to building mass, united resistance movements. Become a member today and join the fightback.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.counterfire.org/article/syria-the-middle-easts-latest-proxy-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 3.5-meter earthquake was reported between Oahu and Molokai; 2.1 m on the Big Island | news
- 2024 All-ACC Football Teams Announced
- Conservatives trash Donald Trump's shady candidate
- Merkel shares her impression of Trump when he was first elected
- Syria: the latest proxy war in the Middle East
- Prabowo Subianto's leadership promotes economic growth and maritime security
- Funeral and visitation announced for Connor Kasin, Massapequa hockey player who died after collapsing during a charity game
- SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found to remain in brain regions
- Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends Thai National Day Reception_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Sam Altman supports Donald Trump to help America defeat China in the AI race
- Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Engagement: Answers to Burning Questions (EXCL)
- A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ilocos Norte