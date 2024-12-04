Conservatives trash Donald Trump's shady candidate





Conservative commentator Ann Coulter isn't picking any of Donald Trump's nominees to lead the Department of Defense.

Coulter, who had a rocky relationship with the former president, called Pete Hegseth sleazy following accusations of sexual assault and infidelity.

What I found strange and continue to find strange about the attacks on Trump's proposed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also his primary qualification: a weekend morning host on Fox News . there's all this, you know, did he assault this woman in the hotel or not? Was it consensual and she didn't want her husband to know, so four days later she cried rape? Yes, this happens often. Many, many, many, Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe with Ann Coulter.

But in all this talk about whether Pete Hegseth is an abuser of women, no one has even mentioned that he is a serial adulterer! Are we a society that no longer cares about adultery? Coulter added.

Documents surfaced after his appointment accusing Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017. A woman told police she was sexually assaulted after he took her phone, blocked a hotel room door in California and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigation report. made public late.

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, told police at the time that the encounter was consensual and denied any wrongdoing, according to the report.

The Department of Defense has a budget exceeding $800 billion, with approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops and 1.4 million National Guard, reserve and civilian employees based around the world. entire.

More recently, reports surfaced that Hegseth had to step down from two nonprofit veterans groups he led after workers came forward with allegations of mismanagement and sexual misconduct.

The New Yorker reported that he was forced to leave Concerned Veterans for America, where he served as president from 2013 to 2016, after a whistleblower report that included an anecdote that he was prevented from trying to dance on stage with strippers.

Extract from the report:

(He described him) as being intoxicated on several occasions while acting in his official capacity to the point of having to be excluded from the organization's events. The detailed seven-page report, compiled by several former CVA employees and sent to the organization's senior management in February 2015, states that at one point Hegseth had to be prevented while intoxicated from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana striptease. club, where he had brought his team. The report also states that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization's female employees, whom they divided into two groups, party girls and non-party girls. party girls. Additionally, the report claims that, under Hegseth's leadership, the organization became a hostile workplace that ignored serious accusations of impropriety, including an allegation made by an employee that another employee on staff Hegseth had attempted to sexually assault her at the Louisiana strip club. .

Coulter was an enthusiastic supporter of Trump during his 2016 campaign. But he has since described him as a horrible person.

She announced that she planned to vote for him in this year's election because the former president had chosen JD Vance as his running mate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

