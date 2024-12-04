Rudy admits Jokowi's support helped him win East Kalimantan regional election





tirto.id – East Kalimantan (Kaltim) gubernatorial candidate (Cagub) number 2 Rudy Mas'ud admitted that approval The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi),in the 2024 legislative elections is the key to victory in the 2024 East Kalimantan (Kaltim) legislative elections. He admitted that the meeting between himself and Seno Aji and Jokowi during the 2024 East Kalimantan election campaign made him chosen by the public. “One of the things that allowed us to move forward was being able to meet him in the capital of the archipelago during the parade where there were TNI activities if I'm not mistaken. There was activity there about a month or two before the vote. “, said Rudy after visiting Jokowi's residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Tuesday (03/12/2024) afternoon. During the visit accompanied by his wife Syarifah Suraidah Abidin, Rudy admitted to receiving a lot of advice from Jokowi. However, this Golkar Party cadre admitted that the biggest impact was when he talked with Jokowi so that many people chose him. “A lot advice“Yes, but the main thing is being able to be by his side, talking is more than anything,” Rudy said. Rudy admitted that the meeting was to express his gratitude to the two-term president. He recognized Jokowi's performance during his two presidential terms. “We would like to express our gratitude for being received directly at his residence. We from East Kalimantan and our wives wish to have a friendly relationship with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia who of course knows how he got behaved for this beloved Republic,” Rudy said. Rudy says he will need a lot of advice from Jokowi before being named governor-elect, especially since he outperformed other pairs of candidates by securing 55 percent of the vote in the East Kalimantan electoral district. He said East Kalimantan is currently a national showcase due to the construction of the IKN megaproject. Rudy needs Jokowi's advice on how to accelerate the development of the IKN if he is subsequently elected governor of East Kalimantan. “We have a lot of hope for the future advice of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia in activities to accelerate the development of the Indonesian Capital (IKN). We ask how to accelerate, supportsupport East Kalimantan, which today constitutes the showcase of Indonesia. “Because we can enter from multiple areas with gates from the south, north, and southeast,” Rudy explained. Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted that the meeting with Rudy was just an ordinary friendship. “No, normal friendship because Pak Rudy won in East Kalimantan, yes, we met,” Jokowi said at the same time. Jokowi said the future development of IKN depends on the regional government and the existing central government when asked if he left a special message for Rudy Mas'ud. “Ah, it’s the government’s business. The PU Ministry (Public Works) case, the Bapenas case, the head of authority case and later of course the collaboration with the East Kalimantan Provincial Government,” Jokowi concluded.

tirto.id – Policy Author: Febri Nugroho

Publisher: Fransiskus Adryanto Pratama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/rudy-akui-dukungan-jokowi-membuatnya-menang-di-pilkada-kaltim-g6p5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos