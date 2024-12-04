What Trump's chosen FBI director says he wants to do to reshape the bureau





WASHINGTON (AP) Kash Patel has been known for years in Donald Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and the intelligence community. But he is the subject of new attention, from the public and Congress, now that Trump has chosen him to lead the FBI.

As he prepares for a bruising and likely protracted fight for Senate confirmation, Patel can expect scrutiny not only of his professed loyalty to Trump, but also of his revealed conviction over the last year in interviews and in his own book that the century-old FBI should be radically. revised.

Here's a look at what he proposed for the nation's first federal law enforcement agency. How much he would actually follow through is a separate question.

He plans to close the FBI headquarters in Washington

The first FBI employees moved into the current headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue 50 years ago. Since then, the building has housed the supervisors and executives who make decisions affecting offices across the country and abroad.

But if Patel has his way, the J. Edgar Hoover Building could be closed and its employees dispersed.

I would have closed the Hoover FBI building on day one and reopened it the next day as a museum of the deep state,” Patel said in an interview on The Shawn Ryan Show that aired in September. “Then I would take the 7,000 employees who work in this building and send them across America to hunt down criminals. Come on, be cops. You are cops, go be cops.

Such a plan would undoubtedly face legal, logistical and bureaucratic hurdles and may reflect more rhetorical flourish than practical ambition.

In a book last year called Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth and the Battle for Our Democracy, he proposed a more modest reform of moving headquarters out of Washington to prevent institutional capture and prevent leaders from FBI to engage in political games. .

It turns out that the long-term fate of the building is constantly changing, regardless of the transition in leadership. Last year, the General Services Administration chose Greenbelt, Maryland, as the site for a new headquarters, but current FBI Director Christopher Wray has raised concerns about a conflict of potential interest in the site selection process.

He spoke of finding conspirators within the government and the media

In an interview last year with conservative strategist Steve Bannon, Patel repeated lies about President Joe Biden and a stolen election.

We were going to go after people in the media who lied about American citizens and who helped Joe Biden rig the presidential election,” Patel said. The same goes for alleged conspirators within the federal government, he said.

It's not entirely clear what he is planning, but to the extent Patel wants to make it easier for the government to crack down on officials who leak sensitive information and journalists who receive it, it would appear he would support a reversal of the current Ministry of Justice. policy that generally prohibits prosecutors from seizing journalists' files in leak investigations.

The policy was implemented in 2021 by Attorney General Merrick Garland following an outcry over the revelation that the Justice Department under the Trump administration had obtained phone records of journalists in connection with investigations into people who have disclosed government secrets.

Patel himself said it remains unclear whether such a crackdown would be carried out civilly or criminally. His book includes several pages from former officials of the FBI, Department of Justice and other federal agencies that he identified as part of the deep state's executive branch.

Under the FBI's own guidelines, criminal investigations cannot be based on arbitrary or baseless speculation, but rather must have the authorized purpose of detecting or interrupting criminal activity.

And while the FBI conducts investigations, the responsibility for filing federal charges or filing a lawsuit on behalf of the federal government rests with the Department of Justice. Trump intends to nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as attorney general.

He wants major, major surveillance reform

Patel has been a fierce critic of the FBI's use of its surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and in his interview with the Shawn Ryan Show, he called for major, major reform.”

That stance puts him closer both to left-wing civil liberties advocates who have long been skeptical of government power and to Trump supporters outraged by well-documented surveillance missteps during the FBI's investigation into ties potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

But that sets him apart from FBI leaders, who have stressed the need for the bureau to maintain its ability to spy on suspected spies and terrorists, even as it has also implemented remedial measures intended to correct past abuses.

If confirmed, Patel would take over the FBI amid ongoing debate over a particularly controversial provision of FISA known as Section 702, which allows the United States to collect the communications of non-Americans located in the United States without a warrant. outside the country for the purpose of gathering foreign intelligence. .

Biden signed a two-year extension of the authority in April following a fierce debate in Congress centered on whether the FBI should be blocked from using the program to search U.S. data. Although the FBI has a high compliance rate, analysts have been accused of a series of abuses and errors, including improperly querying the intelligence repository for information on Americans or other individuals in the United States, including a member of Congress and participants in the 2020 racial justice protests and the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

Patel made clear his disdain for the reauthorization vote, although he also said the tool was an important national security power in the fight against terrorism.

As FISA's budget increased this cycle, we asked Congress to correct it. And do you know what the majority in the House did, where the Republicans did? They bent the knee. They (reauthorized) it,” Patel told Ryan.

He called for reducing the size of the intelligence community

Patel advocated removing the federal government's intelligence community, including the CIA and the National Security Agency.

As for the FBI, he said he would support separating the bureau's intelligence centers from the rest of its crime-fighting activities.

It's unclear how he would plan to proceed, given that the FBI's intelligence-gathering operations are a critical part of the bureau's mandate and budget. Wray, who has held the position for seven years, also recently warned of a heightened threat environment from international and domestic terrorism.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, then-FBI Director Robert Mueller faced calls from some members of Congress who believed the FBI should be divided, with the creation of a new domestic intelligence agency in the process.

The idea died, and Mueller committed new resources to transforming what for decades had been primarily a domestic law enforcement agency into an intelligence-gathering institution also focused on fighting terrorism , spies and foreign threats.

Frank Montoya Jr., a retired senior FBI official who served as the U.S. government's national director of counterintelligence, said he disagreed with the idea of ​​dismantling the FBI's intelligence centers and that he saw this as a way to dismantle the office.

That, he said, makes the Bureau less effective at what it does and, frankly, it will make the intelligence community less effective at what it does.

