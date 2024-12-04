Conservative plan for 20,000 new prison places will be years late and $4 billion over budget | Prisons and probation

Boris Johnson plans to provide 20,000 new prison places by 2026 the project is set to be completed five years late and billions over budget, according to a scathing assessment by Whitehall's spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office said current plans for prison capacity were insufficient to meet future demand, amid a projected shortage of 12,400 places by the end of 2027, with costs expected to be at least 4 billion more than initially estimated.

HM Prison & Probation Service (HMPPS) has so far created a third of the 6,518 places in England and Wales that it committed in 2021 to providing by the mid-2020s.

Plans to expand the prison estate are expected to cost between 9.4 billion and 10.1 billion, which auditors said would be at least 4.2 billion more than previous estimates.

The findings, which were described as unacceptable by the Conservative spending watchdog, come weeks after Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood imposed an early release program that freed up 5,500 prison places. prison in England and Wales.

Wednesday's report said prison capacity is expected to increase more slowly than demand. The Ministry of Justice expects a shortage of 12,400 places by 2027, if demand increases according to its central forecasts. It is counting on the current sentencing review to reduce the demand for prison places and close the gap, auditors said.

Reasons for delays in prison expansion projects include overestimation [the MoJs] the ability to obtain planning permission for three of the six new prisons, unrealistic deadlines and government agencies not working together to prioritize delivery, the report said.

The watchdog blamed successive Conservative governments for capacity problems. This is the result of previous governments' failure to ensure that the number of prison places is aligned with criminal justice policies, the report says.

During 2020 and 2021, the Justice Department increased the scale of its prison expansion plans, from 13,400 to 20,000 additional spaces by the mid-2020s, auditors said.

Despite plans to build six new prisons, renovate existing prisons and provide temporary accommodation, HMPPS has been unable to increase the number of prison places in line with demand. This allowed the prison estate to operate at near or full capacity for more than two years, auditors found.

Shabana Mahmood, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, at the Mayors' Banquet at Guildhall, London, December 2, 2024 Photography: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

The Ministry of Justice and HMPPS now expect prison expansion projects to cost between 9.4 billion and 10.1 billion, up at least 4.2 billion from previous estimates announced in 2021.

Several significant cost increases contributed to the budget overrun, auditors said. These include the rising cost of rapid deployment cells, temporary housing placed in prisons and inflation in the construction sector, where prices have increased by 40%.

The NAO said that until there was greater coherence between the government's wider policy agenda and the funding of its prison estate, the current crisis situation would not represent good value for money.

According to the report, prison capacity will remain at risk, as many prisons are in poor condition. A quarter of 23,000 prison places do not meet fire safety standards and the backlog in HMPPS maintenance work has doubled to 1.8 billion in the last four years.

Andrea Coomber, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “This scathing report underlines that the new government has recognized that we cannot escape the prison capacity crisis. Finding a solution is not just a question of supply; we need to reduce demand.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said the delay and additional costs were clearly unacceptable.

The Justice Department is in firefighting mode, prioritizing short-term solutions to the crisis. These measures are not only costly, but also increase risks to inmates, staff and public safety, he said.

The Government must develop a coherent and sustainable long-term plan for a prison estate that meets demand and provides value for taxpayers' money.

In October, there were 85,900 people in prison in England and Wales, a reduction of 3% since September 6, 2024, after the early release of at least 3,100 prisoners to deal with serious capacity issues.

The Justice Department is expected to release new prison population projection figures later this week.

Responding to the report, James Timpson, Prisons Minister, said: This report lays bare the litany of failures that have brought our prison system to the brink. This not only endangered public safety, but also added billions of dollars in additional costs for taxpayers.

We have already taken immediate steps to address the overcrowded chaos engulfing our prisons, and we will now focus on improving conditions in the long term. This includes the upcoming publication of a 10-year prison capacity strategy to put our prisons on a sustainable footing.