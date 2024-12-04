Talk of Donald Trump Jr. joining the board of a little-known company minutes from Mar-a-Lago just doubled its stock price.





Have you ever heard of PSQ Holdings or PublicSquare? This is an online marketplace that prides itself on being a company serving customers and businesses that value life, family, and freedom, which seems to fit a well-known person who might join their board of directors, if the information is true: Donald Trump Jr., son of the former and future president. Either way, the rumor caused the stock to rise.

Bloomberg reported that Trump Jr. could join the board as early as Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Nothing has been confirmed or officially announced yet, but the discussions alone have doubled the holding company's stock price in morning trading. This is interesting because over the past year its shares have been on a downward trend. Of course, it's unclear how long this rally will last, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the stock was trading at around $4 per share.

PSQ did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

PSQ headquarters happens to be minutes from the center of the political universe: the president-elect's main residence, Mar-a-Lago, where politicians and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, met in recent days.

This isn't the first time Trump's name has sent a company's shares soaring. Last week, Unusual Machines, a company that manufactures and sells drones and drone parts, announced that Trump Jr. would serve on its advisory board. Shares rose more than 100% on the news, CNBC reported. The need for drones is obvious. It is also clear that we must stop purchasing Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts, Trump Jr. said in a statement accompanying the press release. I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the United States and I'm excited to play a bigger role in the movement. It's worth noting, however, that Unusual Machines stock is currently down on Tuesday, trading at around $13 per share.

Trump Jr. appears to own shares in both companies, according to Bloomberg and CNBC. But ironically, Unusual Machines recently revealed in a financial filing that it was concerned about the impact the tariffs could have on its business, an issue Donald Trump campaigned on and recently signaled he would hold his promises. President-elect Trump is expected to threaten and may impose high tariffs on the importation of goods from China, including the drones we use in our B2C businesses, he said, referring to its business model- to-consume. If higher tariffs were imposed, it could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations.

Last month, Trump Jr. chose to join a venture capital firm rather than serve in his father's second administration. The firm 1789 Capital appears to invest in companies that appeal to conservative consumers, such as Tucker Carlson's media company, The New York Times reported.

