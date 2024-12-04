Donald Trump's lawyers ask judge to overturn financial conviction, citing 'disruption' of presidency





NEW YORK (AP) Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump formally asked a judge Monday to overturn his criminal conviction on hush money charges, arguing that pursuing the case would present an “unconstitutional disruption of the institution of the presidency.” .

In a filing released Tuesday, Trump's lawyers told Judge Juan M. Merchan in Manhattan that the firing was justified because of the extraordinary circumstances of his impending return to the White House.

“The erroneous pursuit of proceedings in this failed legal case is disrupting President Trump’s transition efforts,” the lawyers continued, before citing the “overwhelming national mandate granted to him by the American people on November 5, 2024.”

Prosecutors will have until December 9 to respond. They said they would oppose any attempt to dismiss the case but were willing to delay sentencing until after Trump's second term in 2029.

After Trump's election victory last month, Merchan halted proceedings and indefinitely postponed his sentencing, originally scheduled for late November, to allow the defense and prosecution to weigh in on the future of the case. He also delayed a decision on Trump's earlier attempt to dismiss the case on immunity grounds.

Trump has been fighting for months to overturn his conviction, which involved efforts to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, whose affair allegations threatened to disrupt his 2016 campaign. He has denied any wrongdoing .

Trump takes office on January 20. Merchan did not set a timetable for a decision.

A dismissal would erase Trump's historic conviction, sparing him a criminal record and possible prison time. Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a crime and the first convicted felon to be elected to office.

Merchan could also decide to uphold the verdict and proceed with sentencing, delay the case until Trump leaves office, wait for a federal appeals court to rule on parallel efforts by Trump to have the case removed from state court or choose another option.

