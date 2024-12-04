PM Modi hails increase in tiger population, addition of 57th reserve





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the increase in the tiger population in the country. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the increase in tiger population in the country over the years and hoped that the big cats would continue to thrive thanks to the government's conservation efforts. “Wonderful news for environment lovers, in keeping with our age-old philosophy of protecting nature. Through collective efforts, the tiger population in India has increased over time and I am sure this spirit will continue in times to come,” PM Modi said. in a post on social media platform X. His comment followed Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav's message announcing the establishment of the country's 57th tiger reserve, recognizing Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on wildlife protection. Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Yadav titled his article “Taking Care of Conservation!” and said, “We continue to make great strides in the conservation of our tigers. India has added the 57th tiger reserve to its total.” Hailing the conservation efforts of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Yadav said, “The latest to join the list is Ratapani Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. As a country of nature lovers and worshipers, India offers the best habitat for the big cat. a result of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's emphasis on wildlife protection alongside economic progress. The environment minister attached a photo of a tiger along with a map showing the Ratapani Tiger Reserve area and said, “I congratulate @ntca_india for their tireless efforts towards tiger conservation. I also congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh and wildlife lovers across the country. Wonderful news for environmental lovers, in line with our centuries-old philosophy of caring for nature. Through collective efforts, the tiger population in India has increased over time and I am sure this spirit will continue in times to come. https://t.co/Rk5GTMGGsc Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2024 According to the ministry, the tiger population in the country has increased to 3,682 (range 3,167-3,925), according to the All India Tiger estimate carried out in 2022. In comparison, the 2018 estimate put the tiger population at 2,967 (range 2,603 ​​to 3,346) and the 2014 estimate showed a population of 2,226 (range 1945 to 2491). A government statement says the tiger population is growing at a rate of 6 percent per year when comparing regularly sampled areas. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

