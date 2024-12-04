Donald Trump's lawyers urge judge to drop financial sentence





NEW YORK (AP) Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump formally asked a judge Monday to overturn his criminal conviction on hush money charges, arguing that continuing the case would present unconstitutional disruption to the institution of the presidency.

In a filing released Tuesday, Trump's lawyers told Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan that anything short of an immediate dismissal would harm the transition of power, as well as the overwhelming national mandate given to Trump by the voters last month.

They also cited President Joe Biden's recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on tax and gun charges.

President Biden claimed his son was selectively and unfairly prosecuted and treated differently, Trump's legal team wrote. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, they claimed, had engaged in the type of political theater that President Biden has condemned.

Prosecutors will have until December 9 to respond. They said they would fight any attempt to dismiss the case, but indicated a willingness to delay sentencing until after Trump's second term in 2029. In their filing Monday, Trump's lawyers said rejected the idea of ​​withholding sentencing until Trump is removed from office. as a ridiculous suggestion.

After Trump's election victory last month, Merchan halted proceedings and indefinitely postponed his sentencing, originally scheduled for late November, to allow the defense and prosecution to weigh in on the future of the case. He also delayed a decision on Trump's prior attempt to dismiss the case on immunity grounds.

Trump has been fighting for months to overturn his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claim that they had sex a decade earlier. He says no and denies any wrongdoing.

The defense brief was signed by Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who represented Trump at trial and have since been tapped by the president-elect to serve in senior positions at the Justice Department.

Taking on Bragg and New York, as Trump often did throughout the trial, the filing argues that the dismissal would also benefit the public by giving him and the many prosecutors assigned to the case new opportunity to put an end to the deterioration of living conditions in the City and protect its residents from violent crime.

Clearing Trump, the lawyers add, would also allow him to devote all his energy to protecting the Nation.

Merchan has not yet set a timetable for a decision. He could decide to uphold the verdict and proceed with sentencing, delay the case until Trump leaves office, wait for a federal appeals court to rule on Trump's parallel efforts to have the case removed from state court or choose another option.

An outright dismissal of the New York case would further clear a legal cloud that at one point risked derailing Trump's political future.

Last week, special counsel Jack Smith told the courts he was withdrawing two federal lawsuits against Trump, one accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate, the other of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, citing a longstanding Justice Department policy that shields a president from indictment while in office.

The hush money case was the only one of Trump's four criminal indictments to go to trial, resulting in a historic verdict that made him the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Prosecutors paid the sum as part of an effort by Trump to prevent voters from hearing salacious stories about him. Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, paid Daniels. Trump then reimbursed him, and the Trump Company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees disguising what they really were, prosecutors claimed.

Trump said the payments made to Cohen were properly classified as legal fees for legal work.

A month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents cannot be prosecuted for official acts they performed while running the country and that prosecutors cannot use those acts to support a case centered on purely personal, unofficial conduct.

Trump's lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury obtained improper evidence, such as Trump's presidential financial disclosure form, testimony from some White House aides and network posts social issues made during his first mandate.

Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only part of their case.

If the verdict stands and the case moves to sentencing, Trump's penalties will range from a fine to probation to up to four years in prison, but he is unlikely to spend any time behind bars for a first conviction involving charges in the lowest level of crimes. .

Since this is a matter of state, Trump will not be able to pardon himself once he returns to power.

