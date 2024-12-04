Angela Rayner's housing revolution is already failing

Additional incentives are needed to encourage small and medium-sized housebuilders to rapidly expand their businesses (Photo: Lucy NORTH / POOL / AFP)

It seems hard to believe that Labor's first five months in power have been so discouraging. They arrived in government with a breath of goodwill behind them.

Today, not only do they look like the disaster that preceded them, but the green shoots of economic growth have been snuffed out by a budget full of anti-business measures and a labor rights law that will be just as destructive of jobs than national insurance. for employers, and their unambitious housing targets already seem unachievable.

In politics, it is always better to underpromise and overdeliver. Yet in its manifesto, Labor promised to build fewer homes than the Conservatives over five years, 100,000 homes behind the Conservatives' figure of 1.6 million homes. And today, according to industry experts, they are behind even that modest goal.

Some might say it's too early to judge, but that's not something that has slowed down the independent and respected think tank Center for Cities. It says Labour, even at this early stage in Parliament, should be almost 400,000 houses behind their target.

Labor also promised radical planning reforms to free up more land for housing development. But like the Conservatives before them, Labor faces enormous resistance to any reform, even minimal, of the planning system.

Special interests are coming together to block everything from individual parish councilors to the biggest housebuilders, who fear too many homes being built will impact their profitability. These companies could easily achieve their goals if they wanted to, given the huge reserves of land they exploit. already owner but refuses to develop.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, knows all this and understands well the pressure groups determined to derail her plans.

There is a way around all of this: empower and incentivize small and mid-sized home builders. They hold the key to Rayner's potential success. For the moment, they feel trampled by their biggest competitors, who are accused of perfecting anticompetitive practices to ensure small businesses know their place.

In addition, small builders complain about the lack of skilled labor in the sector. There are not enough masons or trained craftsmen. This is where a unified government must come into play.

My former podcast partner and now Apprenticeship Minister Jacqui Smith is to join Rayner in lobbying Chancellor Rachel Reeves to give a massive boost to apprenticeships in the housebuilding sector. More incentives are needed to encourage small and medium-sized housebuilders to expand their businesses quickly. What a shame that the employer NIC hike has added $2,500 to the cost of each employee once you employ five or more people. A very strange way to encourage economic growth.

It is not possible to abolish nimbyish attitudes overnight, nor probably ever. This is why, in the case of housing construction, localism does not work. Most local communities, particularly in rural areas, will still want housing projects rejected by planning committees. And because planning board councilors have an eye on re-election, they get what they want far more often than they should. But if you continually say you will respect the wishes of local people, don't be surprised if you never achieve your housebuilding goals.

This does not mean that I want to trample the entire green belt. But there are many areas of outstanding natural beauty that are not. I know. I own one.

It is an eight-acre plot of land bordered on one side by a housing estate and on the other by a retirement home. This is a standard bog field. It was once a fruit farm, but all the apple trees were uprooted in the great storm of 1987 – the same one when Kents Sevenoaks became One Oak.

It is located on the edge of the village and 1.5 km from the local general hospital. This is an ideal location for new homes for local hospital workers. I investigated what it would entail to build on the land, but the planning process would take years, with little chance of success and cost tens of thousands of pounds. I didn't go any further.

Multiply that by the rest of the country and that's where, if she gets her way, Angela Rayner can get her 1.5 million homes.

Let's hope she has the political savvy and courage to bulldoze her way through whatever obstacles come her way. For the moment, I am not optimistic.

Iain Dale presents theEvening showon LBC Radio, Monday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.