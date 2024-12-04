Turkey smiles as the Syrian civil war intensifies. According to the Times of 3 (local time), T..





The Times “The sites Erdogan dreamed of.” Turkey's influence in the Middle East is likely to increase. » Syrian rebels are on the verge of occupying the fourth city, “Hama” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. [Picture = Reuters Union] Turkey smiles as the Syrian civil war intensifies. According to the Times of 3 (local time), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expanded his influence in the Middle East following the Syrian civil war. Pro-Turkey rebels, along with Islamist militants Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have occupied Aleppo for the first time in eight years, putting pressure on the Syrian government. “The spectacle that President Erdogan dreamed of and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad feared is coming true,” the Times said. “The Turkish flag flies in Aleppo, a city controlled by the rebels.” The Turkish government has denied involvement in the civil war and has offered to mediate between government forces and rebels, but it is stressed that the inside is different. So far, the West has not paid attention to Syria, but it is an urgent priority for Turkey. The Times said: “A third million Syrian refugees have flocked to Turkey, which has become a domestic problem,” adding: “The Kurdish militia, whose influence is growing, has also been a headache for the Turkey. » President Erdogan asked President Assad to resolve the issue of the return of Syrian refugees and Kurdish militias, but failed to narrow the differences. As President Assad supported the opposition in Türkiye, diplomatic relations were severed in 2012. From then on, President Erdogan began supporting the Syrian rebels. “The Syrian opposition was based in Istanbul and the rebels received arms and funds from Turkey,” the Times said. “The West also supported the opposition, but as it became extreme, only Turkey and Qatar remained as supporting countries.” Turkey has reportedly sought to resolve its domestic problems and increase its influence following the Syrian civil war. The Times analyzed that not only did this take advantage of the opportunity to attack Kurdish militias, but it also allowed Turkey to play more roles in Syria and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Syrian rebels are set to capture the fourth city of “Hama”. The attack on the hippos will intensify pressure on the Assad regime, as well as Russia and Iran, Reuters said. “Hama has been a town controlled by government forces since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.”

