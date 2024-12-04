Trump urges judge to drop money case, citing Hunter Biden pardon





President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers urged the judge who presided over his conviction for falsifying business records to dismiss the indictment against him, citing language used by President Joe Biden when he announced he had pardoned his son.

“Yesterday, in granting a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers all crimes, whether charged or not, President Biden asserted that his son had been 'selectively and unfairly prosecuted' and 'treated differently,'” we read in the file. , which was made public on Tuesday.

President Biden has argued that crude politics has infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice. These comments amounted to an extraordinary condemnation of President Biden's own DOJ, the filing continues, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg engaged in precisely the type of political theater that President Biden condemned.

Bragg's office sued Trump for falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential election. In May, a jury found Trump guilty of the 34 counts. State Judge Juan Merchan postponed Trump's sentencing indefinitely in light of his election and arguments that he is protected by presidential immunity.

The prosecutor's office said it was not opposed to the postponement.

In their filing, Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, cited presidential immunity protections as the reason Merchan dismissed the indictment and described the prosecution as politically motivated and legally problematic.

“This case is based on a contrived, flawed, and unprecedented legal theory relating to 2017 entries in documents kept hundreds of miles from the White House, where President Trump led the country,” the filing states, adding that “ This case should never have been brought.”

The DA’s “disruptions of the institution of the presidency violate the doctrine of presidential immunity because they threaten the functioning of the federal government,” the filing states.

The lawyers also criticized a suggestion from the prosecutor's office that the case could be put on hold until Trump finishes his term. Prosecutors' “ridiculous suggestion that they could simply restart proceedings after President Trump leaves office, more than a decade after their investigation began in 2018, is not an option,” the filing says.

The filing argues that another reason the case should be dropped is Trump's “extraordinary service” to the country.

“Trump’s civic and financial contributions to this city and the nation are too numerous to count,” it says.

They also urged the judge to dismiss the indictment in “the interests of justice” because the prosecution threatens lasting consequences for our republic's balanced power structure and the type of factional conflict that President Biden denounced yesterday in the general announcement of his pardon.

“As President Biden said yesterday: ‘Enough is enough,’” he added.

Blanche and Bove's case also draws widespread criticism from the Justice Department for its prosecution of Trump, which was dropped after his re-election.

“This is the same DOJ that coordinated and oversaw the politically motivated election interference witch hunt targeting President Trump,” it says.

While Trump has often complained about the Justice Department in the past, Blanche and Bove's remarks in the filing are notable because Trump has said he intends to nominate both to the department's top positions .

The filing urges the judge to dismiss the case and says that if he disagrees and considers setting a sentence, he should grant Trump “a two-week reprieve to provide a reasonable opportunity to obtain a federal injunction.

Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, called the filing a “powerful motion” that “gives every possible opportunity for Judge Merchan to do the right thing and immediately end what remains of this charade.”

The prosecutor's office has until Monday to respond.

Bragg's office declined to comment on the matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-urges-judge-toss-hush-money-case-citing-hunter-biden-pardon-rcna182447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos