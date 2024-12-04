David Jones, is a former Secretary of State for Wales, Brexit Minister and Conservative MP.

It has now been almost three years since Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

This act of barbarity was completely unprovoked and he is personally responsible for all the pain and suffering caused. Blood runs down his hands, coming from his miserable thirst to erase Ukraine and Ukrainian identity from the map.

Putin must be stopped.

It is absolutely true that the West supports Ukraine in this difficult hour. Russia's assault on Ukraine must be resisted by all available means. The UK must not abandon its support for Ukraine's military efforts. Boris Johnson has rightly set the tone by urging world leaders to commit to aid for Ukraine. We must hope that Donald Trump does not back down when he takes over the US presidency in January and it is encouraging that Biden and Starmer have endorsed the use of long-range weapons. missiles against military targets in Russia.

There are many reasons to admire President Zelensky's steadfast and resolute refusal to submit to Russia. His defiant attitude in the face of the Russian army's deliberate attacks on civilian targets is quite admirable.

However, while the realities of war must be considered, very real and troubling issues have emerged recently in Ukraine.

Dodge attempts are on the rise, with reports of Ukrainian men hiding from officers. The popular General Zaluzhnyi was appointed ambassador after falling out with Zelensky and his team. The Kursk incursion, after having greatly boosted morale, did not generate the hoped-for results.

Meanwhile, amid domestic unrest and growing questions about Zelensky's leadership, presidential elections scheduled for April were canceled. This may not be unreasonable in wartime, but legitimate questions arise about the centralization of power and diminishment of rights during conflict.

One particular question is increasingly worrying observers.

Zelensky has unfortunately led a disingenuous and reprehensible campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the country's main Christian denomination for 1,000 years. This is nothing less than a persecution of the historic Christian Church of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government's campaign against the UOC was raised at the recent international conference on freedom of religion or belief in Berlin. The move has been publicly criticized by church leaders around the world, including the former Archbishop of Canterbury and the Pope.

Under the previous government, the Foreign Office confirmed that it was closely monitoring the situation. Since then, Ukraine's bill banning the UOC has become law, and the wheels have begun to turn toward ending religious freedom in Ukraine.

The sinister campaign of intimidation, physical violence, theft and assault condoned by the government against the UOC and its adherents has now transformed into a legally sanctioned mission.

This attempt to dismantle the UOC is clearly aimed at pushing the faithful towards the state-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). It is based on the ridiculous demonization of the UOC as a Russian spy network.

Not only is this claim blatantly false, with the UOC doing everything it can to distance itself from its former ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, but UOC churches are among the most important institutions supporting civilians during war, while many of their followers are fighting. on the front line.

While we are right to support Ukraine's military effort, we must not lose sight of why we are doing so. It would be a tragedy for Ukraine to resist Russian despotic rule, only to lose sight of its own values ​​of democracy and human rights, and abandon the vital principle of religious freedom.

The new Labor government must honor its promise to defend religious freedom around the world and urgently send the message to kyiv that even in this trying time, Ukraine must defend civilized values.