Politics
Banning junk food advertising “will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity”
According to the government, a prior ban on junk food advertisements would prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.
Further details of which food and drink products will be covered by the regulations will be published on Tuesday, with the Government confirming secondary legislation for the ban.
The ban, which was first proposed by Boris Johnson's Conservative government in 2021, will come into force in October next year, after which TV adverts for junk food products will only be allowed after 21 hours.
It will also include a ban on paid online advertisements for these products to reduce children's exposure to foods high in fat, sugar or salt.
The government said the ban is expected to remove 7.2 billion calories a year from British children's diets.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, exposes them to lifelong health problems and costs the NHS billions.
This government is taking action now to end junk food ads targeting children on television and online.
This is the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and towards achieving our Government's ambition to give every child a healthy and healthy start in life. happy.
NHS data shows a rising trend in childhood obesity, with almost one in ten children of reception age (9.2%) now living with obesity and one in five by age five years (23.7%) suffering from dental caries due to excessive sugar consumption.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS, said: “NHS figures show that one in eight children in toddlers and primary schools are obese, and this is clearly a problem not just because we know that this could lead to health problems in young people later. life, but it also piles up problems for a future NHS which is already spending billions to solve this problem.
We have always said the NHS can play its part in helping obese people achieve a healthier weight, but we need to work with the rest of society to prevent people becoming overweight.
We therefore welcome this bill and look forward to working with the government and our partners to help protect the good health of future generations.
Obese children are said to be more likely to live with the condition as adults and are at much higher risk of life-limiting illnesses.
Obesity is the second leading preventable cause of cancer, health experts say, costing the UK health service more than $11 billion each year and contributing significantly to health problems that prevent people from participating fully at work.
David Fothergill, chair of the Local Government Associations Community Wellbeing Council, said: “We are pleased that the Government is introducing legislation to restrict the advertising of unhealthy foods to children and young people.
Childhood obesity is one of the greatest public health challenges we face. However, any effort to address the causes of obesity must be part of a comprehensive systems approach.
Increased powers given to councils to tackle takeaway bundling and restrict junk food advertising near schools, as well as further investment in council-run schemes, such as those promoting physical activity and healthy weight, can help play a vital role in the fight against childhood obesity.
STV News is now on WhatsApp
Get all the latest news from across the country
Follow STV News on WhatsApp
Scan the QR code on your mobile device for all the latest news from across the country
|
Sources
2/ https://news.stv.tv/world/junk-food-ad-ban-will-prevent-an-estimated-20000-cases-of-childhood-obesity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Pickleball, Tennis Courts Opened in Portage Park
- Donald Trump to Attend Sixth Annual FOX Nations Patriot Awards
- Brexit has dealt a £3bn hit to UK food exports as Starmer urges a deal to be struck with Brussels.
- Vols #7 in College Football's penultimate playoff rankings
- India: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Mulugu district in Telangana and tremors were felt in Hyderabad – India News
- Imran Khan remanded for 14 days – Hiru News
- Trump says he will block Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel: 'Buyer beware'
- South Korea crisis – President lifts martial law in humiliating U-turn | BBC News
- Iraq, Turkey call for stability in Syria amid…
- AHA Men's Summary: December 3
- Avian influenza testing underway at another Otago farm after bird death
- Victims have a “right to know” the identity of their online stalkers