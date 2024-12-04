Donald Trump to Attend Sixth Annual FOX Nations Patriot Awards





President-elect Donald Trump will appear at the FOX Nations Patriot Awards on Thursday and receive the Patriot of the Year award.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who will host the sixth annual event, announced the news Tuesday on “Hannity.”

The Patriot Awards honor and recognize America's patriots, including veterans, first responders and other inspiring everyday heroes. It will air live on FOX Nation starting at 8 p.m. EST. An encore presentation will air on FNC on Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. EST.

FOX News Media personalities including Will Cain, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Laura Ingraham, Johnny Joey Jones, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jesse Watters and many more will make appearances throughout the evening and serve as presenters.

Americas Heroes will be honored in a number of categories, including the T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award, FOX Weather Ultimate Patriot Award, FOX Nation Award for Service to Veterans, FOX Nation Salute to Service Award”. “FOX Nation Young Patriot Award”, “FOX Nation Culture Warrior Award”, “FOX Nation Award for Bravery” and “FOX Nation Award for Courage”.

At last year's Patriot Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, notable honorees included best-selling author James Patterson, World War II veteran Andy Negra and five Metro Nashville Police Department officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting in March 2023.

