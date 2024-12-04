Bill Maher May Quit 'Real Time' Over Donald Trump Jokes





New rule: If Donald Trump gets his old job back, it may not be worth keeping your current job. That's the premise Bill Maher launched on his “Club Random” podcast while speaking with Jane Fonda in an episode released Sunday. While interviewing the actor and activist, Maher expressed his exhaustion at covering the Trump administration for the next four years.

“I mean, I can stop,” Maher told Fonda. “I don’t want to do another one…I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anyone else. I called him a crook before anyone else. I did: “He’s a mob boss. » It was me who said he was not going to concede the elections. I did it. I saw this fucking…”

“Well, how come he’s so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not you?” Fonda interrupted.

“He is very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and says, “Low viewership loser!” It bothers me,” Maher replied. “The spectacle is politics. There is nothing else. And he's going to dominate the news like he always does.

President-elect Trump made headlines for last attacking Maher in September, when he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform: “I rarely watch the low-rated Bill Maher, but, when I do do, I marvel at the show's fake laughs. This sounds like a bad 'Laugh Machine', it's so obnoxious and disgusting, just like him, always laughing no matter what anyone says.

Whether or not Maher is seriously considering leaving “Real Time” due to Trump's upcoming presidency, the host is expected to be around until 2026. Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO renewed “Real Time” for two more seasons in March.

“Two more years in the dream job of their life, on the network that so many people dream of being on – I think that's what we call a no-brainer,” Maher said in a statement to the era. Maher has directed HBO's “Real Time” since 2003 and has directed 12 comedy specials for the network. “Real Time” was last renewed in 2021 with a two-season guarantor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/bill-maher-might-quit-real-time-donald-trump-jokes-1236234331/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos