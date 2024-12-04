'India's tiger population has increased over time': PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the growing population of tigers in India and expressed optimism that this trend would continue in the future. Prime Minister Modi's remarks follow a message from Union Minister Bhupender Yadav who announced earlier in the day that India had added its 57th tiger reserve. The Union Minister congratulated the Prime Minister for his emphasis on wildlife conservation. The latest addition to the list is the RatapTiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union minister.

Prime Minister Modi described it as “wonderful news for environment lovers” and praised the collective efforts behind the achievement. Wonderful news for environmental lovers, in line with our centuries-old philosophy of caring for nature. Through collective efforts, the tiger population in India has increased over time and I am sure this spirit will continue in times to come. https://t.co/Rk5GTMGGsc – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2024 “Wonderful news for environment lovers, in keeping with our age-old philosophy of protecting nature. Through collective efforts, the tiger population in India has increased over time, and I am sure this spirit continues. will continue in the times to come,” said the Prime Minister. Modi said in an article on X.



Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had earlier shared a message saying, “Concerned about conservation! We continue to make great strides in the conservation of our tigers. India added its 57th tiger reserve. As a nation of loyal and nature lovers, India offers the best habitat for the big cat. “This achievement reflects Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji's focus on wildlife protection alongside economic progress. I congratulate @ntca_india for his relentless efforts towards tiger conservation. I also congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh and wildlife lovers across the country,” Yadav said. In November, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the notification of the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh as India's 56th tiger reserve, according to the ministry. . Highlighting the milestone on social media, he said, “As India continues to achieve new milestones in tiger conservation, we have notified Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla in Chhattisgarh as the 56th reserve of tigers. The Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve covers an area of ​​2,829 km². India continues to work towards a green future where humans and animals live together in harmony. »



